Governor Josh Stein Announces Launch of Statewide High-Speed Internet Projects to Connect 93,000 Locations by 2030

Governor Josh Stein today announced the launch of major broadband projects throughout North Carolina, following final federal approval from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the state’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) plan and budget. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) completed its approval of the state’s plan in December. With $319 million in BEAD funding now unlocked, North Carolina is moving forward to connect more than 93,000 homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions, transforming lives and communities statewide.

“Reliable high-speed internet opens doors of opportunity, helps businesses grow, connects people with health care, and strengthens our economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These new projects will move us ever closer to connecting every household and community in the state with broadband.”

The BEAD program, administered by the NTIA nationally and by the N.C. Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) at the state level, provides North Carolina an allocation of $1.53 billion – one of the largest in the country. This approval of $319 million kicks off the first wave of projects, reflecting North Carolina’s commitment to strategic, data-driven, and technology-neutral broadband expansion.

“Expanding high-speed internet access is foundational to North Carolina’s long-term economic competitiveness and residents’ quality of life,” said Nate Denny, NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer. “We are very excited to get to work bringing reliable access to every North Carolinian.”

“The BEAD program offers a once-in-a-generation investment to close the digital divide and unlock economic opportunity, educational access, and health care connectivity for rural North Carolina,” said Patrick Woodie, President and CEO of the NC Rural Center. “Reliable, high-speed internet ensures that rural communities and regions are not left behind but are positioned to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.”

“Broadband access has always been a defining priority for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and the counties we serve, and this BEAD approval is a powerful reflection of that long-standing commitment,” said Kevin Leonard, NCACC Executive Director. “Thanks to the leadership of Past President Tracey Johnson and her Connecting Counties initiative, Governor Stein’s commitment to closing the digital divide, and Secretary Denny’s leadership, North Carolina continues to lead the nation in ensuring funding reaches the communities that need it most.”

“Connectivity is a critical component of making sure we all have access to the same resources. This important opportunity is a great next step to making sure every community – especially in our rural and mountainous regions – has access to reliable high-speed internet,” said Sara Nichols, Coalition Leader of the Blue Ridge Broadband Alliance. “As implementation begins, we look forward to working alongside state leaders and local partners to make sure these investments translate into meaningful connectivity, stronger local economies, and expanded digital opportunity for all North Carolinians.”

Adding to the BEAD program momentum, NCDIT’s Division of Broadband and Digital Opportunity has already launched nearly $700 million in American Rescue Plan Act-funded broadband projects, all scheduled for completion this year, to extend internet access to more than 257,000 homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions. The division has also awarded nearly $50 million to agencies and organizations throughout the state, enabling the distribution of 40,161 computers and providing digital skills training to 68,284 people. These initiatives empower residents to use the internet for essential services, workforce development, and economic growth as new infrastructure comes online.

For more details on the BEAD program and North Carolina’s broadband initiatives, visit ncbroadband.gov.