Kingstec Celebrates Technology Trace Inc's Breakthrough in Real-Time Medical Asset Management

Trace Inc's Breakthrough in Real-Time Medical Asset Management

Strategic manufacturing partnership instrumental in bringing innovative medical asset tracking technology to Ontario hospitals

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingstec Technologies , a leader in project management, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics solutions, is proud to announce the successful implementation of Technology Trace Inc's trevii® platform at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton (St. Joe's).The treviiplatform is an innovative real-time location and data analytics solution for medical equipment, designed to address a critical challenge facing hospitals worldwide: studies show that hospitals typically use less than half of their medical assets at any given time while holding approximately three times the inventory they need.Its implementation at St. Joe’s follows a one-year pilot deployment that achieved a 100 percent reconciliation rate for tracked assets and 98 percent accuracy in identifying their location at the floor level.“Technology Trace came to us with an innovative idea for solving a real problem in hospitals,” said Wilson Chiu, President of Kingstec Technologies. “Working closely with their team, we helped refine the design, manufacture validation units, and scale production to meet the demands of hospital deployment. Seeing those efforts validated at St. Joseph's, with the potential for $76 million in annual savings across Ontario hospitals, shows what's possible when engineering and manufacturing expertise supports strong innovation.”The treviiplatform functions like a "find my phone" app for specialized medical equipment, enabling St. Joe's staff to locate critical assets such as pressure-reducing mattresses and IV poles in real time. This reduces time spent searching for equipment, helping minimize patient wait times and improve overall hospital efficiency.As Technology Trace Inc.'s strategic manufacturing partner, Kingstec provided turnkey assembly of the treviitracking devices, manufacturing the plastic enclosures and printed circuit board assemblies. The company reviewed the device design and recommended modifications to ensure manufacturability, then produced validation units that enabled Technology Trace to complete the field testing and lab certifications required for hospital deployment.Building on these results, Technology Trace Inc. plans to expand treviiadoption across additional hospitals in Ontario.About Technology TraceBased in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Technology Trace is an IoT hardware and software organization focused on implementing boundless Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) for hospitals and medical device manufacturers. The treviiplatform provides an IT infrastructure-free solution to track medical asset location and utilization in real time utilizing a private and secure cloud-based platform.For more information about Technology Trace, please visit: www.technologytraceinc.com or contact inquires@technologytraceinc.com.About Kingstec TechnologiesEstablished in 1983, Kingstec Technologies is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada, and partners with ISO-certified manufacturing facilities throughout Asia. Working with start-ups and established brands alike, Kingstec employs a team of highly specialized engineers, experienced project managers, and logistics professionals to shepherd projects from ideation straight through to market.Kingstec provides customers with world-class project management and engineering services in North America and Europe, as well as cost-efficient, adaptable contract manufacturers in Asia . Specializing in bioelectronic medicine, neurostimulation systems, and advanced medical devices, the company has earned customers’ trust by maintaining the strictest quality standards while helping to get products quickly and reliably into the marketplace.For more information about Kingstec Technologies , please visit: www.kingstec.com or contact rosa.miu@kingstec.com.

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