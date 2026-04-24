Sport Resource Group Meets Indoor Soccer Court Demand Across US and Canada Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Sport Resource Group Indoor Soccer Court Walls Outdoor Soccer Field Walls Prowall Indoor Futsal Court System

Sport Resource Group supplies modular indoor soccer court systems across the US and Canada as the 2026 FIFA World Cup drives facility upgrades.

The World Cup is bringing a new wave of clubs into the sport. They need courts that go up fast, hold up to daily use, and fit inside the buildings they already have. We are able to meet this demand.” — Chris Guertin, President

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to arrive in North America this summer, Sport Resource Group reports a sharp uptick in orders for its indoor soccer court systems from clubs and facility operators across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company, which manufactures modular soccer dasher boards used in both permanent and temporary installations, says the attention tied to the tournament is accelerating a broader move toward indoor training environments for traditional soccer and futsal alike.World Cup Fever Is Pushing Clubs IndoorsThe 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has drawn renewed attention to soccer at every level of youth, amateur, and adult play. Sport Resource Group says that attention is translating directly into new facility construction and equipment upgrades, particularly for indoor venues. Club directors, city recreation departments, and private operators are responding to longer waitlists, summer heat, and the widely recognized benefits of small-sided play on technical skill development.Indoor soccer and futsal have long been viewed by coaches as accelerators for ball control, quick decision-making, and first-touch development. With more families entering the sport ahead of the tournament, operators are investing in courts that can host organized leagues, skill clinics, and open play year round rather than only during a short outdoor season.Modular Soccer Dasher Boards Built for FlexibilitySport Resource Group's outdoor and indoor soccer court modular systems are designed to be installed permanently in dedicated facilities or set up and broken down as temporary courts inside gymnasiums, warehouses, and multipurpose venues. The company's dasher boards for indoor soccer use a panel-based construction that allows facility operators to reconfigure court size, relocate boards between locations, or remove a court entirely when the space is needed for other programming. These soccer walls are also equipped for outdoor weather, giving operators great flexibility and long-term optionality in court placement and design.Two configurations account for a significant share of current demand. An 80 by 40 foot court fits comfortably inside many existing gymnasiums and community centers, while an 80 by 50 foot court offers additional sideline space for leagues running higher-level play. Both sizes remain attainable on modest capital budgets, a point the company says has made indoor soccer viable for clubs that previously could not justify the cost of a dedicated facility. For new clubs forming in the lead-up to 2026, those price points have opened the door to building programs from the ground up rather than renting time in outside venues.The modular approach also addresses facility operators who want to maximize revenue per square foot. A gymnasium that hosts basketball leagues during weekday evenings can convert to an indoor soccer court on weekends when boards are installed along the sidelines and baseline, then revert when needed. That versatility has made the company's products attractive to school districts and community recreation programs that cannot justify dedicating a full-time venue to a single sport.The same panel system is regularly specified for futsal play, which uses a hard surface and tight walls to produce the fast, technical style of game that has influenced generations of professional players. Coaches who want their athletes working on close control during the winter months are increasingly asking for courts that can flip between five-a-side soccer and futsal within the same space.A Partnership That Expands Access to the GameSport Resource Group also supports Street Soccer USA , a national nonprofit that uses soccer and futsal to create opportunity and community for underserved youth and adults. The partnership reflects a shared interest in expanding access to organized play, particularly in urban settings where modular court systems can be installed quickly inside community facilities, church gyms, and converted commercial spaces.Street Soccer USA has operated programs in major U.S. cities for years, often in partnership with nonprofits, schools, and municipal recreation departments. Programs like these benefit from court systems that can be installed inside existing buildings rather than requiring ground-up construction, and Sport Resource Group's equipment is designed to fit that use case."The World Cup is bringing a new wave of clubs into the sport. They need courts that go up fast, hold up to daily use, and fit inside the buildings they already have. We are ready and able to meet this demand with our time-tested indoor soccer court equipment," said Chris Guertin, President of Sport Resource Group.Guertin added that the company has prioritized turnaround time on custom orders through the fall and winter to help clubs preparing for 2026 have their indoor courts ready before tryouts and league play begin. Futsal programs, which have been among the fastest growing segments of the company's order book, often require the smaller footprint and dense wall construction the modular system was originally designed around.About Sport Resource GroupSport Resource Group manufactures modular dasher board systems, field boards, and related equipment used in indoor soccer, futsal, and a range of other sports, serving clubs, schools, and recreation operators across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company supports a partnership with Street Soccer USA to expand access to organized soccer and futsal in communities nationwide. Note: No commercial partnership exists between FIFA World Cup and Sport Resource Group.

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