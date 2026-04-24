Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP) Unveils Next-Generation Multi-Specialty Healthcare Hub in West Valley

Advanced Spine and Pain's new 12,075 sq ft outpatient clinic and ambulatory surgery center at 1695 N. 95th Ln. in Phoenix, AZ.

The 12,000+ square foot facility marks the evolution of ASAP into a regional leader for a five-specialty care continuum.

This grand opening represents the blueprint for the future of ASAP. We aren't just opening a clinic; we are launching a multidisciplinary ecosystem.” — Dr. Abram Burgher, Founding Partner

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP) is proud to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art outpatient clinic and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in the West Valley. This milestone marks the physical realization of ASAP’s transition into a premier multi-specialty healthcare system, designed to provide a seamless "Comprehensive Care" experience for patients across the region.The grand opening celebration will take place on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at 1695 N. 95th Lane., Phoenix, AZ, located strategically to serve the growing Avondale and West Valley communities. The event is open to community members, referral partners, and media, and will include guided tours of the facility, opportunities to meet physicians and leadership, and a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.This facility brings to life a vision first introduced in April 2025, creating a centralized destination for specialized care. Spanning approximately 12,075 square feet, the center is engineered to deliver high-quality outcomes through an integrated model that features:● 10 spacious exam rooms tailored for multidisciplinary consultations.● 4 pre-operative bays and 4 post-operative recovery suites.● State-of-the-art operating rooms equipped with the latest surgical technology and future expansion capacity.“This grand opening represents the blueprint for the future of ASAP. We aren't just opening a clinic; we are launching a multidisciplinary ecosystem,” said Dr. Abram Burgher , Founding Partner and Interventional Pain Specialist at Advanced Spine and Pain. “By integrating five distinct specialties under one roof, we are removing the friction from the healthcare journey and allowing patients to receive world-class, coordinated treatment closer to home.”The new West Valley hub serves as the cornerstone for ASAP’s five core divisions:● Interventional Pain Care: Precision image-guided procedures and minimally invasive relief.● Orthopedic & Spine Surgery: Advanced surgical interventions for complex musculoskeletal conditions.● Vascular & Arterial Care: Specialized management of PAD and arterial diseases.● Foot & Ankle Surgery: Comprehensive podiatric and orthopedic surgical care.● Conservative Care: Integrated physical therapy, chiropractic care, and wellness services.The architectural vision, led by Cotton Architecture + Design, reflects this forward-thinking approach. “Every element—from surgical suite capabilities to patient flow and spatial design—was intentionally crafted to support clinical excellence and operational efficiency,” said Ryan Short, Principal from Cotton Architecture + Design.Construction was completed by Kraus Anderson, a nationally recognized healthcare builder. “It is a privilege and honor to share our decades of ambulatory surgical center building experience with Advanced Spine and Pain, to better serve the healthcare needs of the West Valley. The delivery approach taken on this project promoted transparency and trust among the project stakeholders, fostering collaboration, creativity, and a project delivered under budget, “ said Jaki Scott, Director of Operations for Kraus Anderson Construction Company.Financing was provided by Bell Bank, one of the largest family and employee-owned financial institutions. “Bell Bank is proud to be part of a project that expands access to advanced medical care in the West Valley,” said Adaliz Gimenez, Bell Bank vice president and commercial banker. “This facility brings services closer to where people live and work, and we value the opportunity to help invest in the health and strength of a growing community.”Members of the media and community are encouraged to attend the celebration on June 3rd. Physicians and leadership will be available for interviews regarding the expansion and the new integrated care model.For additional details or to RSVP, please contact:Chris Gonzales(602) 509-5758cgonzales@asappaindocs.comMedia AssetsHigh-resolution photos and videos of the new West Valley facility are available for download via Google Drive at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BgprxRg4dNPb5ii9Xx-rUhpTAOl3W4qe?usp=drive_link High-resolution drone videos are available on YouTube for both mobile and standard viewing:Standard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvPSqh_4UsY Mobile: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FkAg_JH2zoI About Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP)Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP) is a leading provider of interventional pain management and minimally invasive surgical care in Arizona. With a team of specialized physicians and a patient- first approach, ASAP combines cutting-edge technology with compassionate care to help patients reduce pain, restore function, and improve quality of life. For more information, visit www.asappaindocs.com

Welcome to Advanced Spine and Pain's new 12,075 sq ft outpatient clinic and ambulatory surgery center at 1695 N. 95th Ln. in Phoenix, AZ.

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