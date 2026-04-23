Hermes Expo 35th Anniversary Business Conference and Expo Set for April 29 in New Jersey

Hermes Expo Business Conference from 2025

Hermes Expo marks its 35th anniversary on April 29, 2026, uniting leaders, businesses, and innovators for a day of networking, insight, and celebration.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Hermes Expo International will celebrate its 35th Anniversary at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge, New Jersey, marking three and a half decades as America’s only business expo dedicated to highlighting and advancing Greek-American enterprise.Founded in 1992, Hermes Expo has grown into one of the most influential Greek-American business gatherings in the United States, bringing together entrepreneurs, professionals, community leaders, educators, clergy, and institutions from across the country. The annual event serves as a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, business development, and cultural engagement, reinforcing the enduring connection between the Greek-American community and the broader American business landscape.Hermes Expo International is a dynamic, multicultural, multi-industry B2B business expo that convenes businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, institutional leaders, and community stakeholders from across the greater five-state region, creating a powerful platform for networking, collaboration, and economic opportunity.Hermes Expo is designed as a face-to-face marketplace where businesses connect, network, and grow, an environment that is electric yet welcoming, where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are formed, and new opportunities take shape. Through intentional networking and institutional collaboration, it continues to strengthen professional relationships while serving as the public convening platform of the Hellenic League of Businesses, a growing movement dedicated to economic advancement and professional integrity.Business & Leadership Conference and Masterclass SeriesThe 35th Anniversary program will feature a full day of engagement beginning with the Business & Leadership Conference and Hermes Masterclass Series, bringing together accomplished leaders from diverse sectors of enterprise, investment, energy, education, and industry.Featured speakers include:• Irina Kapetenakis, Franchisee of Rumble and Private Investor — presenting the masterclass “Franchise-Ready: Building a Business That Can Multiply.”• Sal Ritorto, President of Greencrown Energy — presenting “AI, Electrification & Rising Power Costs: What Every Business and Property Owner Needs to Know.”• Mike Bolos, CEO of Thunderbird LLC — “How to Build a Business That Survives 3 Generations.”• Dr. Evelyn Bilias Lolis, Dean of the School of Education and Human Development at Fairfield University — presenting “The Psychology of Success and Sustainability: From Anxiety to Resilience.”• Philip Kafarakis, President of the International Food Manufacturers AssociationThe daytime program will also feature a multi-industry Vendor Showcase, featuring brands, products, services, and companies from various industries including lifestyle, banking and finance, food and beverage, information technology, point-of-sale solutions, healthcare, legal services, and more.Evening 35th Anniversary Reception and Awards CelebrationThe day will culminate in the 35th Anniversary Reception and Awards Presentation, an elegant black-tie celebration featuring an open bar, a lavish cocktail hour, a formal sit-down dinner, and traditional Greek music and dancing. The evening reflects not only professional achievement but the vibrancy of Hellenic culture, where enterprise meets tradition and the accomplishments of leaders and innovators are recognized.2026 HonoreesAs part of this milestone year, Hermes Expo will recognize individuals whose leadership reflects enterprise, education, faith, and public service:• Evellyn Tsiadis and Dr. Evelyn Bilias Lolis — Athena Award• Father Paul Pappas — Spiritual Leadership Award• Manny Niotis — Business Excellence Award• Leonidas Papoulias and Despoina Apostolidou — Paideia Award• Helen and John Psaras — Aristotelian Award• The Honorable Mariyana Spyropoulos — Public Service AwardFor thirty-five years, Hermes Expo has remained a national meeting point where professionals connect across sectors, entrepreneurs gain visibility, institutions collaborate, and the next generation of leaders engages directly with experienced executives and innovators.Entrepreneurs, professionals, students, chambers of commerce, institutions, and community members from across the country are invited to attend, engage, and be part of a growing movement shaping the future of Greek-American enterprise in America.Event ScheduleWednesday, April 29, 2026Grand Marquis | Old Bridge, New JerseyBusiness & Leadership Conference and Masterclass Series11:30 AM – 2:00 PMHermes Expo Vendor Showcase11:00 AM – 5:30 PMGrand Opening Ceremony2:10 PMCocktail Hour & 35th Anniversary Awards Dinner5:30 PM – 11:00 PMThe Business Conference and Vendor Expo are complimentary with online pre-registration.The Cocktail Hour and Awards Dinner are ticketed events and tickets must be purchased in advance.Click here for Business Conference & Vendor Show Registration: https://50743788.hs-sites.com/registration-to-attend-the-hermes-expo Hermes Expo — 35 Years Connecting Businesses, Building Opportunity, and Advancing Greek-American Enterprise.

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