DAREDEVIL STAR CHARLIE COX REVEALS THE BOOK THAT GOT HIM THROUGH HIS 20s

Charlie Cox reads The Razor's Edge Charlie Cox signs a copy of The Razor's Edge Books That Changed My Life

A gift from his father gave him the courage to trust his path.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a breakout role in Stardust, Charlie Cox saw his career stall. His confidence crumbled. Then, one book changed everything.In conversation with host Chris “Bulldog” Collins on the YouTube series Books That Changed My Life, Charlie Cox opens up about the book that carried him through a moment of deep doubt: The Razor’s Edge by Somerset Maugham.AFTER STARDUST:Cox landed his first studio lead at 23, starring opposite industry icons Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer in the 2007 fantasy film Stardust. It seemed like he was poised for a meteoric rise, when everything ground to a halt. Cox recalls receiving rejection after rejection, eroding his confidence. Charlie describes the period:“My 20s were really tough… I was very anxious, frightened. Didn't feel like I fit in, didn't know what I'd possibly be, didn't feel good enough. Massive approval seeking. Massive imposter syndrome."While his big break appeared to be unraveling, Cox’s father gave him a book that made all the difference.THE RAZOR'S EDGE:Cox’s father, a publisher and avid reader, recommended Maugham’s 1944 hit, The Razor’s Edge. Cox recalls the immediate impact the book had on him:“I remember being on the bus and reading chapters of the book... and feeling a deep sense of calm, a deep sense of it's going to be okay. Even if it's not okay, it's going to be okay.”Maugham’s novel follows Larry Darrell, a disillusioned WWI veteran who devotes himself to a life of spiritual discovery. While friends bought houses and settled down, Cox connected with Larry’s dedication to living unconventionally.“I'm reading this book about the courage that it takes to recognize that just because something is normal doesn't mean it's [right]. Just because it's conventional doesn't mean it works."Cox further reflects on the book’s impact:"The Razor's Edge by Somerset Maugham changed my life because it instilled in me a courage and a sense of belonging at a time when I felt very disconnected from myself and the world."It gave Cox the courage to tackle his discomfort:“You become unafraid of being uncomfortable. And when you become unafraid of being uncomfortable, you cease to become uncomfortable."LIVING LIKE LARRY:Cox is careful not to draw too many parallels between himself and the book’s protagonist, but his travels reflect a similar spirit of seeking."When I went to Africa in 2010, I went to Africa indefinitely, until I had to come back because I’d run out of money. I didn't take a phone… I couldn't go to a beach resort. I had to go somewhere I'd never been to before and get involved in the culture."Cox’s travels instilled in him a distinct spiritual outlook. Cox articulates his philosophy, citing Wayne Dyer:"If you break down [all early civilizations'] philosophies to the simplest forms, there are three things that are consistent with all of them. One is that there is something out there... The second thing is, it excludes no one. The third thing was, the purpose of life is to the best of your ability, get to know that thing."Cox draws a parallel to the Lord’s Prayer:"The first line of the Lord's Prayer is one of the most moving things in religious literature. 'Our Father.' It tells you everything you need to know in those two words... It's a loving Father."DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2:Cox, who stars as Matt Murdock in the hit series Daredevil: Born Again, teases a dramatic ending to the show’s second season."It's a big ending. It takes its time to kind of set the scene and build it out. But it is a really explosive ending."He praises co-star Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin:“I'm still pinching myself that I get to share the screen with [him]. His performance at the end of season two is one for the ages. It is really, really good and very scary."Watch the full episode HERE. ABOUT BOOKS THAT CHANGED MY LIFE:“Books That Changed My Life,” hosted by bestselling author Chris Collins, is a YouTube show exploring how great books transform us in profound and unexpected ways. Each episode features a special guest sharing a book that shaped or inspired them, sparking deep conversations and unearthing unfiltered personal stories.Recent guests include R&B singer Eric Benét, soap opera legend Susan Lucci, former covert CIA officer Andrew Bustamante, actress and reality star Lisa Rinna, Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, and television legend Kelsey Grammer.

Charlie Cox on "The Razor's Edge"

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