Ballet Arizona Announces Captivating 40th Anniversary Season

Ballet Arizona 40th Season

Ballet Arizona set to celebrate its 40th anniversary with 2026–2027 season showcasing a rich blend of classical masterpieces and innovative contemporary works.

From our first season to where we stand today, the company has experienced tremendous growth, shaped by the dedication and passion of so many individuals.” — Executive Director Jami Kozemczak

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballet Arizona , a distinguished ballet company in the Valley, is celebrating its 40th season with a diverse repertoire comprising both classical and contemporary ballets for Arizona audiences. During the 2026-2027 season, the company will feature productions that explore themes of romance, humanity, energy, athleticism, and innovation. It will also introduce the world premiere of “Stillness,” choreographed by resident choreographer Nayon Iovino, usher in the return of Ib Andersen’s renowned “Romeo and Juliet,” and launch a new choreography lab designed to highlight emerging creative talent.Ballet Arizona, founded in 1986 through the merger of three companies, has grown into the Southwest’s leading professional ballet organization. Over 40 years, it has pursued its mission to ignite the human spirit through the magic of dance and make ballet accessible to all. The company preserves the beauty of classical ballet while championing new, innovative works, and remains committed to supporting access to the arts within the organization and the community it serves.Today, under the artistic direction of internationally esteemed dancer and choreographer Daniela Cardim, Ballet Arizona features a company of more than 30 professional, high-caliber dancers who share both the rich traditions and contemporary evolution of the art form with audiences across Arizona.“We are excited to unveil our 2026-2027 season and to celebrate 40 strong years as a ballet organization,” said Cardim. “This milestone anniversary season is our tribute to the enduring power of dance and the vibrant community that inspires us. We invite everyone to experience the magic, innovation, and passion that defines our company, as we look forward to many more years of artistic excellence.”The new season will start celebrating the company’s legacy with “Romeo & Juliet” Oct. 22-25 at Symphony Hall. Featuring a live performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s lush score by The Phoenix Symphony , Ballet Arizona will bring the star-crossed lover’s story to life in downtown Phoenix. Hailed as acclaimed choreographer Ib Andersen’s greatest work, “Romeo and Juliet” is set to captivate audiences with its sweepingly regal ballroom scenes, rich human emotion, and breathtaking choreography.A beloved Arizonan tradition, from Dec. 11-27, Ballet Arizona’s production of “The Nutcracker” will return to Symphony Hall with its heartwarming performance that will be sure to get audiences rejoicing in the spirit of the holidays. Live music from The Phoenix Symphony will help bring the enchantment and splendor of “The Nutcracker” to life, alongside Artistic Director Emeritus Ib Andersen’s dazzling choreography. Ballet Arizona’s production has been named “among the top three in the country” by The New York Times and has celebrated sold out performances over the last four years.Ballet Arizona will celebrate Valentine’s weekend with ballet's ultimate romantic comedy, “Don Quixote.” Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ beloved novel and choreographed by Marius Petipa with adaptations by Daniela Cardim, this vibrant classic bursts with theatrical flair, mischievous characters, and dazzling dance. From Feb. 11-14, 2027, experience an unforgettable performance that captures the joy, humor, and heart of love itself.Arizonans can immerse themselves in three short and dynamic works that define ballet today in“Pulse” at Orpheum Theatre. From April 1-4, 2027, Ballet Arizona’s spring program highlights Divertimento No. 15, choreographed by George Balanchine, Ghosts, choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, and Fingers in the Air, choreographed by Juanjo Arqués.Ballet Arizona will return to the Desert Botanical Garden for its highly anticipated annual performance of “Desert Lines: An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden.” This audience favorite features two ballet experiences for a double feature event, including a brand-new work by Ballet Arizona’s Resident Choreographer, Nayon Iovino. From May 12-29, 2027, Ballet Arizona will present the world premiere of “Stillness,” by Iovino, and “Gnawa,” by world renowned choreographer Nacho Duato.To conclude its 2026-2027 season, Ballet Arizona will debut its inaugural performance of “Ballet in the Making” with two performances on June 12 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. This new choreographic initiative invites emerging creators to craft original works through exploration and collaboration. Dancers will take on the role of choreographers and present their staged works-in-progress for the first time at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.To learn more information about Ballet Arizona and its upcoming season, visit www.balletaz.org

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