Vero Beach Air Show Returns with Mission to Give Back and Inspire the Next Generation

2026 Vero Beach Airshow

Ticket sales support local charities and veterans programs while connecting youth to aviation through hands-on STEM and high-performance aerial demonstrations

When people attend... they’re helping support veterans, local charities and programs that inspire young people to think about their future in aviation, service and STEM fields.”” — Rob Lucas, president of the Vero Beach Air Show

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vero Beach Air Show, presented by Piper Aircraft, will return to the Vero Beach Regional Airport May 15–17, 2026, bringing a nationally recognized aviation event to Florida’s Treasure Coast that celebrates aviation, honors military service and inspires future generations.

The Vero Beach Air Show, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, combines high-performance aviation with a commitment to supporting local charities, honoring veterans and creating pathways for young people to explore opportunities in aviation, aerospace, the military and STEM-related careers.

Proceeds from the show benefit local charities, including:

* A local Veterans Council

* Community partners serving Indian River County and surrounding areas

As a nonprofit-led event, ticket sales directly contribute to programs that assist veterans, support families and strengthen the local community.

The show is headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, offering audiences exceptionally close access to one of the world’s most recognized flight demonstration teams, along with a lineup of military and civilian performers. The three-day event is expected to draw attendees from across Florida and beyond, continuing its growth as both a regional attraction and a national destination.

“This air show was built on purpose,” said Rob Lucas, president of the Vero Beach Air Show. “When people attend, they’re not only experiencing something extraordinary, they’re helping support veterans, local charities and programs that inspire young people to think about their future in aviation, service and STEM fields.”

A central goal of the Vero Beach Air Show is to inspire the next generation to explore careers in aviation and related industries. The 2026 event will include a STEM exhibit led by local educator Richard Ballinger, featuring hands-on programming designed to introduce students and families to flight, engineering and aerospace careers.

The event also serves as a platform to recognize and support veterans and active-duty service members, both through its programming and through the organizations it benefits. By directing a portion of proceeds to veteran-focused nonprofits, the air show aligns its aviation programming with a broader commitment to service and community support.

Attending the Vero Beach Air Show provides a full, immersive experience designed around proximity, access and engagement. Guests inside the venue experience:

* Front-line viewing along the flight line, with close proximity to aircraft during takeoff, landing and aerial maneuvers

* Professional narration and synchronized audio that provide real-time context and storytelling

* Static aircraft displays and interactive exhibits with direct access to aviation technology and personnel

* Dedicated STEM programming designed for students and families

* Food, beverage and hospitality options, including shaded seating and designated viewing areas

Together, these elements create a complete aviation experience that connects audiences to the performance, the people and the purpose behind the event.

In addition to the air show programming, a Saturday night food festival at Riverside Park will offer free admission and feature a live concert by the band Three O’clock Storm. The event provides attendees with an opportunity to meet members of the Blue Angels and civilian performers in a relaxed, community setting.

The Vero Beach Air Show continues to expand its reach beyond the local community, attracting visitors who travel specifically for the event. With direct flights into Vero Beach from major markets including Boston, Hartford and Charlotte, the air show offers convenient access for travelers seeking a short, experience-driven getaway. This accessibility, combined with its coastal setting and mission-driven programming, has positioned the event as a destination for aviation enthusiasts, families and visitors from across the country.

The 2026 Vero Beach Air Show will feature a full schedule of military and civilian performances, including appearances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Saturday and Sunday, along with additional demonstrations throughout the weekend and a Friday night kickoff event.

The air show also provides opportunities for nonprofit organizations to engage directly with attendees and expand their visibility. Participating nonprofits may host exhibitor booths, take part in group volunteer opportunities, including concessions teams that offer fundraising potential, and explore expanded involvement through sponsorship programs.

Through ticket sales and participation, the event advances its mission to support local charities, honor veterans and inspire future generations.

Event details:

Dates: May 15–17, 2026

Location: Vero Beach Regional Airport, Vero Beach, Florida

Tickets: veroairshow.com/tickets/

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Vero Beach Air Show official website, veroairshow.com/.

Media Contact

Vero Beach Air Show

media@veroairshow.com

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