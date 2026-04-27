Saville's Service Center Joins MAP to Reinforce Trust in Auto Care

Saville's Service Center has joined the MAP, a standards-based initiative focused on clearer communication & stronger trust between repair shops and motorists.

Joining MAP reflects how we want customers to feel here: informed, respected, and confident that the recommendations they receive are clear, consistent, and honest.” — Wayne Brown, Owner

PURCELLVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saville's Service Center announced that it is now a member of the Motorist Assurance Program, also known as MAP, a program centered on inspection, repair, and maintenance standards designed to strengthen trust between motorists and participating service providers.

For drivers looking for auto repair in Purcellville, the announcement reflects a continued focus on transparency and customer communication. MAP's participating facilities use Uniform Inspection and Communication Standards as a road map when inspecting vehicles and discussing service needs before repairs move forward, helping customers better understand what is required, what is suggested, and why.

That standard-driven approach fits naturally with the way Saville's Service Center serves local drivers. The family-owned shop offers Purcellville auto service that includes oil changes, brake repair, engine diagnostics, engine repair, and broader maintenance and repair work, with ASE-certified technicians and a customer-first approach that emphasizes honest recommendations and quality care.

A Message From the Owner

"Joining MAP is meaningful to us because it supports the kind of customer experience we believe in. We want people to understand their vehicle's needs clearly, feel comfortable asking questions, and leave here knowing they were treated with honesty and respect," said Wayne Brown, Owner.

About Saville's Service Center

Saville's Service Center is a family-owned auto repair shop located at 37251 E Richardson Ln, Unit B, Purcellville, VA 20132. The shop has served local drivers since 2002 and entered a new ownership chapter in 2022, continuing its focus on quality work, honest advice, and customer-first service. Saville's Service Center provides a wide range of maintenance and repair services, including oil changes, brake repair, engine diagnostics, engine repair, and other vehicle care for drivers in Purcellville and surrounding communities such as Round Hill, Waterford, Hamilton, Hillsboro, Leesburg, and Lovettsville. Customers can contact the shop at (540) 338-5749 or schedule service online.

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