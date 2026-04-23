The Jack Brewer Foundation Marks 20 Years of Impact—Restoring Fathers, Strengthening Families Advancing Biblical Justice

JBF marks 20 years restoring fathers and families, delivering aid, expanding prison programs, and advancing Christ-driven solutions nationwide and globally.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For two decades, The Jack Brewer Foundation has been on the front lines—serving the fatherless, restoring families, and reaching the most vulnerable across America and around the world.This mission has taken the organization into orphan homes across the Caribbean and Africa, feeding and caring for thousands of children. It has extended into prisons across the United States, where fathers are being restored and families rebuilt through faith-based programs. It has reached underserved areas, mentoring and equipping young people with discipline, direction, and truth.Through JBF Relief, the organization distributes over 3,000,000 pounds annually to vulnerable populations—delivering critical resources, food, and support where it is needed most.The foundation’s impact is deeply rooted in criminal justice reform. The Jack Brewer Foundation has helped reshape rehabilitation efforts through faith-based programming in over 35 correctional facilities across Florida—restoring fathers, strengthening families, and breaking cycles of incarceration through accountability and purpose.Over the past 20 years, the foundation has delivered millions in aid, supported orphanages, provided medical care to women and children, and reached over a million young people through programs grounded in faith and accountability.Beyond direct service, the organization has played a significant role in advancing policy at both the state and federal levels.Working alongside Burgess Owens and Byron Donalds, The Jack Brewer Foundation helped drive a U.S. Congressional Fatherhood Resolution—elevating fatherlessness as a national crisis tied directly to poverty, crime, education failure, and incarceration. ￼In Florida, the foundation supported HB 7065, landmark legislation signed into law in 2022 directing nearly $70 million toward mentorship, youth support, and responsible fatherhood programs. At the federal level, the organization has also worked with Kevin Cramer to advance initiatives supporting incarcerated men—particularly veterans—focused on second chances and restoration. ￼At the core of this work is a biblical mandate.“18.4 million children in America are growing up without a father in the home, this is the greatest civil rights issue of our time,” said Jack Brewer. “It’s unfortunately a crisis we see worldwide, and it drives every major social and economic issue—crime, poverty, education, and incarceration. Malachi 4:6 is at the core of everything we do—turn the hearts of fathers back to their children. That is how you rebuild families and strengthen nations, by bringing fathers back into their rightful role with their faith in Jesus Christ.”To mark its 20th anniversary, The Jack Brewer Foundation will host its Blue Carpet Awards Gala in South Florida, featuring “Let Us Worship” with Sean Feucht.Honorees include Burgess Owens, Buju Banton, Alveda King, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Duke Tanner, Angela Stanton King, Jaco Booyens, and Frank Murphy—individuals recognized for advancing faith, justice, and restoration in their respective fields.The evening will feature live performances by Sean Feucht and Buju Banton.

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