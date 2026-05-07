Fields of Honor™ Bring Small Towns and Big Cities Together This Memorial Day as America Begins Its 250th Anniversary

Distinguished Guests Historic American Flags Community Engagement

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Memorial Day , as America begins the historic commemoration of its 250th anniversary, small towns and big cities across the nation come together to launch the first Fields of Honor™. These powerful displays invite families, neighbors, and visitors of all ages to gather in remembrance and gratitude. As the nation honors and remembers veterans and first responders, these fields offer a meaningful way to reflect on our shared history, celebrate the freedoms we enjoy, and renew a sense of national pride.Local civic groups, schools, and their dedicated volunteers transform open spaces into awe-inspiring fields of American flags. Fields of Honor™ serve as places of tribute and community gathering—a gift to the community—where families walk together, pause in reflection, and honor the service and sacrifice that have helped secure our freedoms. Many flags are dedicated by family members, bearing witness to the story of their loved ones’ service. Children ask questions, parents and grandparents share memories, and neighbors connect in ways that feel both personal and profound. Many locations also use these displays to raise funds and awareness for veteran and first responder programs and causes, extending their impact beyond remembrance.These fields remind us that freedom isn’t free—it has been earned and protected by generations of brave men and women who answered the call to serve. They also serve as a powerful reminder that it is up to all of us to ensure that legacy is never forgotten.“These fields honor the men and women who serve and have served our nation and communities,” said Bridget Hughes, Managing Director of The Colonial Flag Foundation. “They offer a place for families to come together, reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day, and express gratitude for those who serve our nation and communities.”Each Field of Honor™ is the result of a collective effort—planning, organizing, and placing each flag with care and intention. This shared dedication makes each field possible and meaningful, strengthening the bonds that unite communities and inspire a renewed sense of gratitude, civic pride, and appreciation for the generations who have helped build and sustain our nation.Families and community members are encouraged to visit a Field of Honor™ this Memorial Day, take time to reflect, and be part of this shared moment of remembrance and unity. These displays are free and open to the public.

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