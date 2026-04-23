Aero Fulfillment Services Appoints Dan Harmon as Vice President of Operations to Scale Omni-Channel Growth

Dan Harmon, Vice President of Operations, Aero Fulfillment Services

Industry veteran Dan Harmon brings 34 years of operations leadership to Aero as the company accelerates its Omni-Channel Excellence Initiative.

Dan is a reflection of our growth over the last year and represents a unique opportunity to bring an industry leader into our organization who is also a perfect cultural fit.” — John Gimpel, President and CEO, Aero Fulfillment Services

MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aero Fulfillment Services , a national leader in integrated supply chain and fulfillment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Harmon as Vice President of Operations. This strategic leadership addition follows a year of significant expansion and reinforces Aero’s commitment to delivering scalable, technology-driven solutions for Fortune 1000 and high-growth e-commerce brands.Harmon joins Aero’s Senior Leadership Team with 34 years of experience driving operational excellence across high-volume, multi-site environments. In his new role, Harmon will specifically spearhead the implementation of Aero’s Omni-Channel Excellence Initiative, a program modeled after his previous success in scaling national port-to-home networks to enhance speed-to-market for e-commerce clients.“Dan is a reflection of our growth over the last year and represents a unique opportunity to bring an industry leader into our organization who is also a perfect cultural fit,” said John Gimpel, President and CEO of Aero Fulfillment Services. “His leadership will be vital as we continue to modernize our processes and provide the high-touch service our clients expect.”Prior to joining Aero, Harmon held executive leadership roles at Hub Group and LeSaint Logistics, where he was recognized for aligning complex supply chain operations with long-term enterprise strategy. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management from The Ohio State University. “Aero has built an incredible reputation for high-touch service and operational agility,” said Harmon. “I look forward to building the scalable systems that will allow our partners to grow without friction and ensuring our operations remain the most responsive in the industry.”About Aero Fulfillment Services:Since 1986, Aero has been the trusted partner for Fortune 1000 brands seeking to simplify their supply chains through customized fulfillment, distribution, and value-added services such as kitting and light assembly. With a focus on innovative technology and a "yes" for an answer attitude, Aero provides the precision and speed necessary for businesses to thrive in a dynamic global market. For more information, please visit www.aerofulfillment.com

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