Jazters AI Lab Unveils Co-Building Model to Compress Startup Development from 6 Months to 6 Weeks

Oleksandr Bondar, Founder of Jazters AI Lab, AI Venture Builder

AI-native venture studio introduces POVM framework and co-investment model to build tech startups faster and at a fraction of traditional cost

The traditional venture building model is broken. We validate before we build, then use AI to compress timelines from six months to weeks.” — Oleksandr Bondar, Founder of Jazters AI Lab

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jazters AI Lab, an AI-native venture studio founded by AI Venture Builder Oleksandr Bondar, publicly unveiled its co-building model and go-to-market approach. The studio leverages a proprietary Product Opportunity Validation Methodology (POVM) and AI-powered development to drastically reduce the cost and time required to bring new tech ventures to market.

In an industry where traditional software development often requires multi-quarter timelines and significant capital expenditure before achieving product-market fit, Jazters AI Lab introduces a fundamentally different approach. By integrating advanced AI tools into every stage of the product lifecycle—from initial validation to full-scale deployment—the studio has demonstrated the ability to cut development costs by up to 4x and compress timelines from six months to as little as one month.

"The traditional venture building model is broken. Founders spend months and hundreds of thousands of dollars building products before they even know if the market wants them," said Oleksandr Bondar, Founder of Jazters AI Lab. "Our approach is 'validate before you build.' We use our POVM framework to ensure the opportunity is real, and then we use AI-powered development to build it at a fraction of the traditional cost and time. We don't just act as an agency; we co-invest and co-build alongside the founders."

The studio's methodology has already yielded significant results across multiple sectors:

Iwanna: A mobile application designed for real-life (IRL) activity-based socializing. Through Jazters AI Lab's approach, the development timeline was compressed from an estimated six months down to just six weeks.

Hollly.ai: An AI-native cinematic studio on a mission to rebuild Hollywood end to end — from short vertical series to full-scale commercial productions. The core product was launched in a matter of days, demonstrating the extreme velocity possible with AI-native development.

Enterprise AI Assistant (Stealth): A B2B enterprise super-assistant that integrates multiple language models into a unified interface. A highly complex media engine component, which would typically require a multi-quarter initiative, was fully designed and built in under one month.

Unlike traditional development agencies that operate on a fee-for-service basis, Jazters AI Lab operates on a co-building and co-investment model. The studio partners directly with startup founders, sharing the risk and aligning incentives toward the long-term success of the venture.

"We are not contractors; we are partners with skin in the game," Bondar added. "When a founder comes to us, we evaluate the idea together. If it passes our validation framework, we build the prototype, co-invest, and work together to scale the startup."

As AI continues to reshape the technological landscape, Jazters AI Lab is positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of venture creation, proving that high-quality, scalable products can be built faster and more efficiently than ever before.

For more information about Jazters AI Lab and its co-building model, visit jazters.com.

About Jazters AI Lab:

Jazters AI Lab is an AI-native venture studio that partners with founders to validate, build, and scale technology startups. Founded by Oleksandr Bondar, the studio utilizes a proprietary Product Opportunity Validation Methodology (POVM) and AI-powered development to reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market.

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