Electrified Marina Brings Multi-Brand Electric Boat Showroom Experience to Virginia Beach

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As electric propulsion gains momentum, the new showroom expands opportunities for in-person exploration and on-water evaluation across the East Coast.

Education has always been central to adoption. Creating an environment where people can interact with multiple systems in one place helps remove uncertainty and allows for more informed decisions.” — Erick Pinzon Jr.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electrified Marina has introduced a new showroom presence in Virginia Beach, expanding access to electric propulsion solutions across the East Coast and creating a dedicated environment where multiple electric boat brands can be experienced in person.Interest in electric boating has grown steadily in recent years, driven by advancements in battery technology and increasing visibility across the marine industry. However, opportunities to step aboard multiple vessels and evaluate performance firsthand have remained limited, often confined to select events or online research. The Electrified Marina showroom aims to bridge that gap by expanding access to in-person exploration of electric propulsion systems and vessels.The showroom features electric boats and propulsion systems from manufacturers including Flux Marine, Vision Marine Technologies, Taiga Motors, ePropulsion, ZeroJet, and Volare Boats, enabling side-by-side evaluation of different propulsion approaches, hull designs, and performance profiles, with the portfolio expanding to include additional manufacturers over time.“Education has always been central to adoption,” said Erick Pinzon Jr., one of the founders of Electrified Marina. “Creating an environment where people can interact with multiple systems in one place helps remove uncertainty and allows for more informed decisions.”The Virginia Beach location offers more than static displays. Visitors can schedule on-water demonstrations to provide direct insight into acceleration, handling, and operational characteristics that are difficult to convey through specifications alone. Increased access to demo rides is expected to play a key role in helping prospective owners and industry stakeholders evaluate how different electric propulsion systems perform in real-world conditions.To mark the opening of the showroom, Electrified Marina will host a private grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony later this spring, bringing together select members of the boating community, regional stakeholders, and invited guests for an early look at the space and its lineup of electric vessels.Located within a region known for strong boating activity and access to the Chesapeake Bay and Intracoastal Waterway, the Virginia Beach showroom presence positions the area as a growing access point for electric propulsion on the East Coast. The activation also reflects Electrified Marina’s broader strategy of creating flexible, high-impact locations that combine education, demonstration, and service support across multiple manufacturers.As electric propulsion technology continues to mature, access to real-world demonstrations and side-by-side comparisons is expected to play an increasingly important role in adoption. The Virginia Beach showroom represents a step toward bridging the gap between awareness and practical application.

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