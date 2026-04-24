MacGillis Law Group Wins $5.5 Million Verdict Against Menard, Inc.

Attorney Chris MacGillis

Largest Reported Forklift Verdict Against Menards in Wisconsin

We are very proud of this win and what it means for workers and workplace safety in Wisconsin and across the country.” — Chris MacGillis

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A jury in Eau Claire County has returned a $5.5 million verdict against Menard, Inc. , for a workplace injury caused by unsafe forklift practices at Menards’ Distribution Center.The $5.5 million verdict is one of the largest known forklift injury verdicts against Menards in Wisconsin, and is a major victory for workers and workplace safety throughout the Country. Attorney Chris MacGillis of MacGillis Law Group presented the case to an Eau Claire jury. Chris has obtained numerous significant verdicts/settlements against major corporations and insurance companies. Known for his relatable and authentic style, Chris has a track record of winning catastrophic injury cases, often being brought in by other lawyers to try their cases.“We are very proud of this win and what it means for workers and workplace safety in Wisconsin and throughout the Country,” said MacGillis. “The real heroes here are the client and the jury. They had the courage and strength to stand up to Menards and send a clear message.”According to MacGillis, “these are the types of verdicts that lead to change. Hopefully employers across Wisconsin will take notice and make safety a top priority in the workplace.”Historic Victory for Workplace Safety in Menards’ HometownThe plaintiff, a 46-year-old truck driver, was struck in the head by metal pallets as they were being moved by a temporary worker while operating a forklift at Menards’ Eau Claire facility. The truck driver sustained a severe laceration across his head which required emergency surgery and left him with permanent injuries.Menards denied responsibility, arguing the load may have fallen on its own, and attempted to shift blame to both the temp agency and the injured truck driver. The evidence, however, revealed that Menards did not properly certify, train, or supervise the temporary worker before allowing him to operate the forklift. At trial, multiple employees acknowledged that the forklift operator violated a known safety rule.MacGillis presented evidence of prior, similar forklift incidents at Menards’ Distribution Centers and that the company failed to address those issues. MacGillis argued that this workplace incident was entirely “preventable” with proper certification, training, and supervision of its forklift operators as required by OSHA and other industry standards.The jury sided with the plaintiff in this case (22-CV-0521), placing no fault on the truck driver and 100% fault on Menards and its operator. “This verdict makes clear that cutting corners on safety, especially with untrained workers, is unacceptable,” said MacGillis.About MacGillis Law Group, LLCMacGillis Law Group, LLC is a Wisconsin-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed. The firm focuses on serious and catastrophic injury cases, combining thorough preparation with a willingness to take cases to trial when it matters most. Known for its straightforward, relationship-driven approach, MacGillis Law Group prioritizes clear communication, practical guidance, and results that reflect the real impact an injury has on a person’s life. The firm serves clients throughout Wisconsin and is committed to holding individuals and corporations accountable when safety is compromised.Chris MacGillis is available for additional comments and interviews.MacGillis Law Group12700 W. Bluemound Rd. | Suite 200Elm Grove, WI. 53122(414) 727-5150marketing@macgillis.com

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