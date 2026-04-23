Texas A&M-RELLIS and Unmanned Safety Institute Announce Partnership to Expand Drone Training Across Texas

Brad Hall, Director of Operations at Texas A&M – RELLIS, shakes hands with USI Director of Academic Partnerships, Nick Langolf. A flight demonstration took place on the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus kicking off the partnership on March 25, 2026.

Partnership supports employer demand and long-term drone training development in Texas

By connecting education with industry-aligned training and certifications, we are helping ensure our learners are prepared for the jobs of today and the emerging technologies of tomorrow.” — John Barton, Executive Director at Texas A&M-RELLIS

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas A&M-RELLIS, and Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) today announced a new partnership to expand access to professional drone and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) instruction across Texas. The collaboration is intended to support statewide labor force and economic development priorities by preparing Texans for high-demand careers in industries increasingly reliant on drone technology.

Across Texas, sectors such as package-delivery, energy, agriculture, construction, public safety, infrastructure, and defense are rapidly adopting drones and UAS technology as tools to improve safety, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making. As adoption accelerates, employers are seeking skilled individuals with regulatory knowledge, practical experience, and industry-recognized credentials. This partnership is designed to help meet that demand by developing training pathways aligned with real-world employer needs.

“Texas has been leading the nation in UAS testing and advanced air mobility research, positioning the state for the future of aviation,” said Josh Olds, President and CEO at USI. “This partnership with Texas A&M–RELLIS advances USI’s mission to develop a globally relevant, safety-first workforce for the evolving aviation ecosystem.”

Texas A&M–RELLIS is a thriving network of public and private entities guided by core values of respect, excellence, loyalty, leadership, integrity, and selfless service, fostering and enabling innovation, excellence, and collaboration. The campus is a catalyst for transformation, advancing knowledge and building skill sets to lead Texas and serve the nation. Texas A&M-RELLIS, as a home to emerging technologies, aligns closely with USI’s commitment to industry standards, operational safety, and workforce credentialing.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to workforce development and economic growth in Texas and beyond,” said John Barton, Executive Director at Texas A&M-RELLIS. “By connecting education with industry-aligned training and certifications, we are helping ensure our learners are prepared for the jobs of today and the emerging technologies of tomorrow.”

The drone instruction programs currently in development are designed to serve a broad range of participants, particularly the vast student population seeking skills to enhance their hiring ability. Additional details, including program structure, schedules, enrollment options, and potential funding opportunities, will be announced later this spring.

Individuals, employers, and workforce partners interested in the drone instruction programs at Texas A&M–RELLIS are encouraged to apply early. Seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first serve basis.

To learn more or to get registered, please visit: https://www.flyusi.org/fast-track-drone-program-at-texas-am-rellis

Programs Coming to Texas A&M-RELLIS This Year

Beginning in June 2026, the following programs will be offered at Texas A&M-RELLIS, delivered by USI:

• In-person FAA Part 107 exam preparation workshops

• Professional Remote Operator certification program

• Professional Maintenance Technician certification program

• Advanced skills development for complex remote operations, including Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS)

For more information, visit: https://www.flyusi.org/fast-track-drone-program-at-texas-am-rellis?hs_preview=KrfHtQuP-209111841561

ABOUT TEXAS A&M–RELLIS

Part of the greater Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M-RELLIS is a 3,300 acre innovation and technology campus located in Bryan/College Station, TX. Texas A&M-RELLIS is a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and service, uniquely positioned to shape the future of education, research, and workforce development to lead Texas and serve the nation.

Media Contact:

Taylor Armstrong

Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications

Tarmstrong@rellis.tamus.edu

(979) 317.1016

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.