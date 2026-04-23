THE FINE ART GROUP PARTNERS WITH BONHAMS TO PRESENT DIANE KEATON: THE ARCHITECTURE OF AN ICON

A thoughtfully curated, multi-disciplinary collection from the celebrated actress will be offered across four sales in New York and Los Angeles this June.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fine Art Group, the world’s largest art and luxury firm with services across advisory, financing, appraisals, investment, and private sales, has partnered with Bonhams to present Diane Keaton: The Architecture of an Icon, a carefully edited selection of fine art, interiors, iconic fashion, personal objects, and creative touchstones from the life and career of Diane Keaton (1946–2025). The collection will be presented through a series of four sales in New York and Los Angeles this June, offering collectors a rare opportunity to engage with a body of material shaped by one of the most distinctive aesthetic voices of the past half-century.The unprecedented sales are an initiative of The Fine Art Group’s High Profile Division, which specializes in advising celebrity clients and their representatives on collection strategy, valuation, and sales. Working closely with the estate and Bonham’s to shape the offering, The Fine Art Group has helped assemble a cohesive narrative spanning American modern and contemporary fine art, photography, interiors, personal ephemera, and defining elements from Keaton’s wardrobe. Together, the sales reflect a life lived at the intersection of film, design, fashion, architecture, and literature - disciplines that informed Keaton’s unmistakable approach to collecting and editing.“It has been an extraordinary privilege to collaborate on shaping this historic offering that represents the dynamism and unparalleled eye of Diane Keaton, not just as a collector, but a cultural icon,” said Shane David Hall, Senior Director, High Profile Division at The Fine Art Group. “These sales are truly emblematic of the caliber of partnerships and projects generated by our team and a distinct specialization we offer at The Fine Art Group. They represent our thoughtful, considered approach to high-profile, culturally significant collections such as these.”An Academy Award-winning performer and influential cultural figure, Keaton built a career defined by originality and range, with landmark roles in Annie Hall (1977), The Godfather trilogy, Reds (1981), and Something’s Gotta Give (2003). Beyond film, she was also a bestselling author whose books, including California Romantica (2007), The House that Pinterest Built (2017), and her final publication Fashion First (2024), demonstrated her enduring engagement with architecture, visual culture, and personal style. These same sensibilities are reflected throughout the collection.The material presented across the four sales underscores Keaton’s distinctive editorial eye. Rather than assembling objects purely as a collector, she approached each acquisition as part of a broader visual composition, balancing restraint, narrative, and atmosphere. The result is a collection that reveals not only Keaton’s taste, but her method: a disciplined, highly intentional approach to shaping environments and meaning through objects.The centerpiece live sale, The Diane Keaton Collection: Architecture of an Icon, will take place June 8 in New York and comprises more than 50 lots spanning fashion, fine art, personal works, and film memorabilia. Highlights include American modern and contemporary works, Western landscapes reflecting Keaton’s deep connection to California, personal collages and photographic material created by Keaton, and defining elements from her wardrobe that helped establish her enduring influence on style.Three additional online sales expand the narrative. The Diane Keaton Collection: Tailored & Timeless (May 31–June 9, New York) focuses on her wardrobe, presenting more than 200 pieces from designers closely associated with her signature aesthetic. The Diane Keaton Collection: At Home with Diane (June 1–10, Los Angeles) offers furniture, decorative objects, and interiors from her residences, including her Sullivan Canyon home. The final sale, The Diane Keaton Collection: Chapters of an Edited Life (June 1–11, Los Angeles), presents Keaton’s personal artwork, photography, books, and archival material, providing insight into the references that informed her creative worldview.Ahead of the sales, highlights from the collection will be presented in two public exhibitions in Los Angeles and New York. The Los Angeles exhibition opens May 5 and will survey the full breadth of the collection, followed by a comprehensive presentation at Bonhams’ U.S. flagship at 111 West 57th Street from May 29–June 9.

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