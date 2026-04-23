New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies to Host Free Community Educational Workshop Series Statewide

Series Kicks Off April 23 in Yonkers, Traveling to Multiple Cities Across New York State

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will launch a free Community Educational Workshop Series beginning Wednesday, April 23, in Yonkers, with additional April sessions in the Bronx, Binghamton, Newburgh, and Albany.Led by presenter Mabel Acosta, each workshop is designed to provide community members with historical context and a human perspective on the experiences of those enslaved in New York. Through biographical readings and guided discussion activities, participants will develop greater empathy and understanding to support informed public dialogue on reparations remedies."These workshops are for every New Yorker, regardless of how much — or how little — they know about this history," said Dr. Hayden Frederick-Clarke, public education coordinator for the NYSCCRR. "Our goal is to create space for honest, evidence-based conversations that reflect the real experiences of those who were enslaved and the communities they built."Each 90-minute session will follow a structured format: an opening presentation, two guided reading and discussion activities, and a question-and-answer period. Upon arrival, participants will receive an entry survey, a worksheet and an exit survey. All participation is anonymous, though general demographic information will be collected for research purposes. Attendees will be encouraged to participate in NYSCCRR's upcoming public hearings.All workshops are free and open to the public. No prior knowledge of reparations history is required.To view the full schedule and reserve a spot, visit the NYSCCRR Eventbrite page at www.eventbrite.com/o/nys-community-commission-on-reparations-remedies-120853665997 For more information, visit ny.gov/reparations or contact Dr. Hayden Frederick-Clarke at hayden.frederick-clarke@ogs.ny.gov.Stay Informed:About the Commission: The NYSCCRR was established. by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders, Jr. and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission’s mandate is to study the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and produce an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the Governor and State Legislature.

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