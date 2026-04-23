Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support

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SB 1032 has growing support from a broad coalition of stakeholders, including worker advocates, responsible staffing firms, and labor organizations

This bill is about establishing a clear framework where expectations are defined, and accountability is consistent across the board.” — POWER Legal Advisor Jennifer Lentz Snyder

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week.Authored by Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, the bill now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee, marking continued momentum for legislation aimed at strengthening accountability, protecting workers, and supporting compliant employers across California.SB 1032 has gained growing support from a broad coalition of stakeholders, including worker advocates, responsible staffing firms, labor organizations, and industry professionals who recognize the need for clear, consistent standards across the sector.Supporters argue the current system has enabled sophisticated fraud schemes to flourish—often involving shell companies, misreported payroll, and layered corporate structures designed to evade detection.SB 1032 is designed to close a dangerous enforcement gap that has allowed bad actors to operate with near impunity—evading payroll taxes, skirting workers’ compensation laws, and exposing workers, businesses, and taxpayers to significant harm.“This is an important step forward for California,” said UFCW lobbyist Alberto Torrico. “SB 1032 reflects a balanced, thoughtful approach to ensuring that the rules are clear and consistently applied, so that workers are protected, and responsible employers are not placed at a disadvantage.”The SAFE Act establishes a comprehensive framework for staffing agencies, including mandatory registration, transparency in ownership, verified workers’ compensation coverage, financial accountability, and a public registry.“This bill is about establishing a clear framework where expectations are defined, and accountability is consistent across the board,” said P.O.W.E.R. legal advisor Jennifer Snyder, who testified at the hearing.“SB 1032 helps modernize oversight in a way that supports ethical employers, protects workers, and strengthens the integrity of the market,” said Robert Reid, Executive Director of P.O.W.E.R.The bill now advances to the Senate Appropriations Committee for fiscal review.

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