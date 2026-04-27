Clean Label Project Launches “Pesticide-Free” Certification Standard Amid National Scrutiny of Chemical Exposure

New industry-leading certification tests for 307 pesticides and introduces stricter detection thresholds than any current market standard

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As public attention intensifies around pesticide exposure and ongoing litigation involving Monsanto’s Roundup, Clean Label Project today announced the launch of its new Pesticide-Free Certification Standard—the most rigorous certification of its kind currently available to consumers.The new standard reflects a significant advancement in transparency and consumer protection, testing for more than 300 individual pesticides (307 total), including glyphosate, one of the most widely debated herbicides in the world.In a move that sets a new benchmark for the industry, Clean Label Project has also lowered its threshold from Level of Quantification (LOQ) to Level of Detection (LOD), meaning that if any pesticide is detectable, even at levels too small to quantify, the product will not meet certification standards. The LOD represents the lowest concentration at which a substance can be reliably detected, even if it cannot be precisely measured, ensuring a zero-tolerance approach to pesticide presence."This announcement comes as a high-profile legal battle, Monsanto Company v. Durnell (Case 24-1068), is before the U.S. Supreme Court. Court documents allege that the plaintiff, a Missouri resident who developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, filed a failure-to-warn claim, which Monsanto argues is preempted by federal law under FIFRA."“Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency and higher standards when it comes to what’s in their food and consumer products,” said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. “While the public awaits the outcome of this case, consumers can turn to Clean Label Project to find products that meet our stringent requirements to earn the Pesticide-Free award. Our certification sets the most rigorous standard on the market today and gives families confidence in the products they choose.”Clean Label Project’s certification provides a clear, independent benchmark for brands committed to minimizing chemical exposure and prioritizing consumer safety. By exceeding existing standards set by other certification bodies currently in the marketplace, the organization aims to redefine what “clean” truly means.About Clean Label ProjectClean Label Project is a nonprofit focused on bringing truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. Using data and science, the organization tests products for contaminants and certifies those that meet rigorous safety standards, empowering consumers to make informed choices.

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