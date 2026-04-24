Global Syn-Turf Introduces SuperSoft Deluxe Premium Artificial Grass with Ultra-Soft Feel and High Durability

SuperSoft Deluxe artificial turf by Global Syn-Turf featuring ultra-soft texture, natural multi-tone appearance, and durable construction. SuperSoft Deluxe artificial turf installed around a modern pool area, providing a clean, low-maintenance surface with a natural green appearance. Close-up of SuperSoft Deluxe artificial turf fibers showing multi-tone green blades and beige thatch for a natural, realistic appearance.

Global Syn-Turf introduces SuperSoft Deluxe, a premium synthetic turf engineered for ultra-soft feel, durability, and a natural multi-tone appearance.

SuperSoft Deluxe is engineered to balance fiber softness, density, and resilience, delivering consistent performance under regular use while maintaining a natural look.” — Shannon Beck

CHATSWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Syn-Turf (GST), a leading U.S. manufacturer of artificial grass systems, announces the launch of SuperSoft Deluxe, a premium synthetic turf engineered to deliver an elevated balance of softness, resilience, and visual realism. Designed for both residential and commercial applications, SuperSoft Deluxe reflects GST’s continued investment in material innovation and performance-driven product development.

Artificial turf has evolved significantly in recent years, with growing demand not only for durability but also for comfort and natural appearance. SuperSoft Deluxe addresses this shift directly by combining advanced yarn engineering, optimized pile structure, and multi-tone color design into a single product that performs consistently across a wide range of environments.

At the core of SuperSoft Deluxe is a fiber system designed to enhance underfoot comfort without compromising structural integrity. The product features a 2-inch pile height, providing a cushioned surface that supports everyday use, including barefoot traffic, pet activity, and recreational use. Unlike traditional turf products that prioritize stiffness for durability, SuperSoft Deluxe introduces a refined balance-maintaining blade resilience while offering a noticeably softer tactile experience.

“Customers today expect more than just a green surface - they expect comfort, realism, and long-term value,” said Shannon Beck, Vice President of Global Syn-Turf. “SuperSoft Deluxe was developed to meet those expectations, delivering a surface that feels as good as it looks while maintaining the durability required for real-world use.”

Engineered for Comfort and Performance

SuperSoft Deluxe utilizes a carefully calibrated yarn composition designed to reduce surface harshness while maintaining fiber memory. This allows the turf to recover from compression and foot traffic, helping preserve its appearance over time. The result is a surface that remains upright, consistent, and visually appealing even in moderately high-use conditions.

With a total weight of 73 ounces, the product achieves a balanced density that supports both comfort and stability. This construction helps minimize matting while providing enough flexibility to create a natural, responsive feel underfoot. The turf is suitable for applications where comfort is critical, including family yards, pet areas, and outdoor living spaces.

Natural Appearance Through Multi-Tone Design

A key differentiator of SuperSoft Deluxe is its realistic color composition. The turf blends field green and olive green fibers with a beige thatch layer, creating depth and variation that closely resemble natural grass. This multi-dimensional appearance reduces the uniform, artificial look commonly associated with older turf products.

The inclusion of thatch fibers enhances visual authenticity while also contributing to structural support within the turf system. This combination allows SuperSoft Deluxe to maintain a fresh, natural appearance throughout the year without the inconsistencies and maintenance requirements of natural grass.

Built for Long-Term Durability

While comfort and appearance are central to the product’s design, durability remains a core focus. SuperSoft Deluxe incorporates advanced yarn technology engineered to resist wear, flattening, and environmental stress. This enables the turf to maintain its structure and performance over extended periods, even in challenging conditions.

The product is designed to perform across diverse climates, withstanding exposure to sun, moisture, and regular use. Its construction supports efficient drainage and helps prevent water accumulation, making it suitable for installations in regions with varying weather patterns.

Versatile Applications Across Residential and Commercial Projects

SuperSoft Deluxe is developed as a multi-purpose turf solution, adaptable to a wide range of installations. It is well-suited for:

• Residential landscapes and backyard transformations

• Pet-friendly environments requiring durability and comfort

• Commercial properties seeking low-maintenance greenery

• Rooftop and patio installations where weight and drainage are considerations

• General-purpose outdoor spaces requiring consistent aesthetics

Its versatility makes it a practical option for homeowners, contractors, and designers looking for a reliable, high-quality turf product that performs across different use cases.

Low Maintenance, Year-Round Performance

As with all GST products, SuperSoft Deluxe offers a low-maintenance alternative to natural grass. It eliminates the need for watering, mowing, fertilizing, and seasonal reseeding, while maintaining a consistent appearance regardless of weather conditions.

This not only reduces long-term maintenance costs but also supports more efficient water usage - an increasingly important consideration in many regions across the United States.

Availability and Distribution

SuperSoft Deluxe is now available through Global Syn-Turf’s nationwide distribution network. Customers and contractors can request product samples to evaluate the turf’s texture, color, and performance characteristics before installation.

About Global Syn-Turf

Global Syn-Turf is a leading manufacturer of artificial grass in the United States and a trusted nationwide supplier of synthetic turf products, serving residential, commercial, and recreational markets. The company focuses on delivering high-performance turf solutions that combine durability, environmental responsibility, and natural aesthetics.

With a broad product portfolio and a commitment to innovation, Global Syn-Turf continues to support the growing demand for synthetic landscaping solutions across the United States.

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