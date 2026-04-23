Owldoor and Rollout Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Real Estate and Mortgage Recruitment Integration

Owldoor AI-Powered Recruiting for Real Estate and Mortgage Teams Universal API for every real estate and mortgage integration Build once and connect with every CRM, Transaction Management and LOS system seamlessly.

Owldoor, the premier platform for real estate and mortgage talent optimization, and Rollout, the industry leader in integration form strategic partnership.

Speed to recruiting the right agent for the right opportunity is the new gold standard in our industry, we are ensuring that the transition from ‘recruited’ to ‘active producer’ is instantaneous.” — Jim Black

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owldoor, the premier platform for real estate and mortgage talent optimization, and Rollout, the industry leader in seamless technology deployment, today announced a strategic partnership designed to bridge the gap between recruitment and operational technology. This collaboration enables mortgage and real estate firms to integrate complex recruitment data and onboarding workflows in minutes, eliminating the traditional "months-long" build-out cycles.

As the housing market demands greater efficiency and faster scaling, the partnership addresses a critical bottleneck: the friction between hiring top-tier talent and equipping them with the necessary digital tools. By combining Owldoor’s sophisticated recruitment insights with Rollout’s rapid integration capabilities, firms can now achieve a unified technology stack that functions instantly upon a new hire’s arrival.

“Speed to productivity is the new gold standard in our industry,” said Jim Black, Founder of Owldoor. “By partnering with Rollout, we are ensuring that the transition from ‘recruited’ to ‘active producer’ is instantaneous. We are removing the technical hurdles that have historically slowed down team growth, allowing leaders to focus on people rather than APIs.”

The partnership solidifies both companies’ positions as authority figures within the housing ecosystem. Owldoor has become the benchmark for data-driven recruitment strategy, while Rollout is recognized as the definitive solution for mortgage technology connectivity.

“Our mission has always been to make technology invisible so that professionals can focus on their craft,” said AK Lalani, CEO of Rollout. “Collaborating with Owldoor allows us to apply our rapid-integration framework to the most vital part of any real estate or mortgage business: its talent. We are proving that connecting enterprise-grade technologies should take minutes, not months.”

Industry leaders can now leverage this partnership to streamline their growth trajectories, ensuring that as they recruit the best in the business, their technology infrastructure keeps pace without the need for extensive internal development resources.

**About Owldoor:** www.owldoor.com

Owldoor is the leading talent optimization platform for the mortgage and real estate industries. Founded by industry veterans, Owldoor provides the data and strategic frameworks necessary for firms to identify, recruit, and retain high-performing teams in a competitive landscape.

**About Rollout:** www.rollout.com

Rollout is the premier technology integration partner for the housing industry. Specializing in rapid deployment and seamless connectivity, Rollout enables mortgage and real estate companies to unify their digital ecosystems, ensuring that disparate software systems work together with zero friction.

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**Media Contact:**

Jim Black

Industry Relations

Jim@Owldoor.com

925-285-4898

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