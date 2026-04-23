New Book Challenges Misconceptions About Jewish History and the Land of Israel

“The Indigenous People of Israel/Palestine” Sheds Light on Overlooked Historical Facts and Misunderstandings

NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author Lucienne Carasso has unveiled her groundbreaking book, “The Indigenous People of Israel/Palestine: The Return of the Jews to their Ancestral Homeland,” a meticulously researched and eye-opening exploration of Jewish history, identity and ties to the land of Israel. This essential work aims to rectify widespread misconceptions surrounding the historical identity of Jews, the land of Judea/Israel/Palestine and the narrative of colonization frequently misattributed to Israel and the Jewish people.David Harris, a prominent voice in Jewish advocacy, praised the book, saying, “At a time when Jewish history is being maliciously appropriated, revised, and denied by haters, Lucienne Carasso's book couldn't be more urgently needed. We must recount and reclaim, loudly and proudly, our historical journey, starting at the very beginning. This book does exactly that.”Carasso's book is steeped in historical evidence and lesser-known facts that chart the enduring relationship between Jews and their ancestral homeland throughout centuries of occupation. It chronicles the succession of empires, from the Egyptians, to the Assyrians, to the Babylonians, to the Persians, to the Romans, to the Byzantines, to the Arabas, to the Crusaders, to the Mamluks, to the Ottomans, and to the British, that colonized Judea/Israel/Palestine, countering narratives that deny Jewish indigeneity to the region. By revealing the resilience of the Jewish people to maintain their ties to the land, the book dismantles inaccurate depictions of Jews as colonizers and explores Israel’s essential role as a sanctuary for Jewish refugees worldwide.Key revelations in the book include the historical significance of Zionism as an enduring connection to the land of Judea/Israel/Palestine, dating back to Biblical times and predating its organized political movement. The book also demystifies the origins of the term Palestine, imposed by colonizing Roman Emperor Hadrian to sever the Jewish connection to their homeland after crushing the Bar Kokhba revolt in the second century CE. Carasso traverses centuries of Jewish determination to return to, reclaim and rebuild their nation, emphasizing the cultural, spiritual and physical return of Jews to Judea/Israel despite persecutions and colonial obstacles.Carasso, herself a Jewish refugee from an Arab country, draws from her personal experiences of dispossession to underline the importance of protecting Israel in an era where misinformation poses a threat to its legitimacy. “Israel is the only place where Jews have a guaranteed haven, and this book is my contribution to refuting lies and fostering understanding about our history, identity and survival,” says Carasso.The book is poised to become a touchstone for those seeking to deepen their understanding of Jewish history and to combat the growing tide of antisemitism. Illuminating, thought-provoking and meticulously researched and argued, this book empowers readers with the knowledge to challenge untruths and foster a more nuanced conversation about the history of Israel/Palestine and its indigenous people.“The Indigenous People of Israel/Palestine: The Return of the Jews to their Ancestral Homeland” (ISBN: 9781966799573 / 9781966799566) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $65.99, the paperback retails for $45.99, and the eBook retails for $8.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:The aim of this history of the Jews is to correct many misconceptions, that Jews are the colonizers of the land of Israel, that the Jews are not its indigenous people, that Jews only returned to Israel in the nineteenth century and to stop ignorant people from spouting untruths and believing that somehow the Arabs are the indigenous people of present-day Israel. In fact, the Hebrews, as they were called, arrived in the land of Canaan-Israel in about 1900 BCE when Abram/Abraham and his family immigrated from what is now known as Iraq. Since then, Israelites/Jews established several kingdoms in the land of Israel, had more than 42 kings and one queen. In “The Indigenous People of Israel/Palestine,” you will learn with evidence that Jews never abandoned their ancestral homeland after the Romans destroyed the Second Temple of Jerusalem and expelled them in the second century CE, that they continuously lived in their ancestral homeland under the yoke of some of the most powerful empires of the time who were the invaders, oppressors and colonizers of the region. Contrary to common belief that Jews only returned to their ancestral homeland in the nineteenth century, Jews immediately started to return after the expulsion and did so every subsequent century.About the Author:Dr. Lucienne Carasso is the author of Growing Up Jewish in Alexandria: The Story of a Sephardic Family’s Exodus from Egypt.” She is also the creator of the Timeline of Jewish History vs World History poster that encompasses 2000 BCE to 500 CE. Her experience as a Jewish woman who became a stateless refugee after having to leave her native Egypt gave her a lifelong interest in the history of the Middle East. She is a maritime and international commercial arbitrator who has published many articles on maritime arbitration and legal subjects. She received her PhD in French Medieval Literature from Yale University. She lives in New York with her family.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.