A New Era: Veteran-Owned The Cannabis Place Applauds Historic DOJ Shift to Schedule III

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned dispensary operating in NY & NJ applauds the DOJ’s Schedule III shift, calls on state leaders to eradicate "cannabis deserts."

The DOJ’s action is the ultimate vindication of our mission. We thank President Trump for this lifeline for Veterans battling PTSD, empowering us to eradicate cannabis deserts.” — - Osbert Orduña, CEO of The Cannabis Place

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tipping point isn’t coming—it’s here. Following today’s seismic announcement by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to immediately move state-licensed medical marijuana to Schedule III, The Cannabis Place is celebrating a watershed moment that permanently alters the American cannabis landscape. As the only licensed Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned cannabis dispensary operating in both the booming New York and New Jersey markets, The Cannabis Place is uniquely positioned at the vanguard of this historic cultural and economic shift.This landmark reclassification shatters decades of federal stagnation. It is the ultimate validation of the plant’s therapeutic power and a massive, undeniable catalyst for the legal adult-use market. The days of stigma are over; the era of mainstream integration has arrived."This isn't just a policy pivot; it's the cultural green light we've been fighting for," said Osbert Orduña, CEO of The Cannabis Place and an Iraq War Marine combat Veteran. "For decades, veterans and advocates have battled the stigma from the trenches. We thank President Trump for his administration's decisive action, which is a true lifeline for the countless veterans who utilize cannabis to battle PTSD and the mental scars of war. As the only Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned dispensary bridging the NY and NJ licensed markets, we built our brand on the unwavering belief that a highly regulated, premium, and legal market is the future. The DOJ's action today is the ultimate vindication of our mission. It empowers us to aggressively push boundaries, elevate the modern retail experience, and finally bring cannabis out of the shadows and onto the main stage where it belongs."The Catalyst for Unprecedented Market Growth & AccessToday’s immediate action by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche places FDA-approved and state-licensed medical cannabis into Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. This decisive move forcefully aligns federal law with the reality of state-regulated cannabis programs and confirms the undeniable medical efficacy of the plant.But while the federal government is moving forward, local hurdles remain. The Cannabis Place is leveraging this historic momentum to shine a spotlight on a critical issue: the thousands of Americans still stranded in "cannabis deserts."A Call to Action: Bridging the Gap for NY & NJ PatientsDespite statewide legalization, vast areas of New York and New Jersey remain heavily restricted by municipal opt-outs and zoning bans, completely cutting off residents from safe, tested cannabis. What this DOJ announcement means for our brand, our community, and our mission forward:A Direct Call to Governors Hochul and Sherrill: The Cannabis Place is urgently calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill to close this critical access gap. We strongly urge the state to open an immediate pathway allowing only proven adult-use dispensaries—those having successfully completed their first licensing period with full compliance—to petition to serve medical cannabis patients. Patients living in restricted municipal zones should not be forced to travel hours for therapies that the DOJ has just explicitly legitimized.Eradicating "Cannabis Deserts": Federal recognition of cannabis as a legitimate Schedule III therapy highlights a glaring local failure—far too many patients cannot access the medicine they need due to localized municipal bans. Geography should not dictate healthcare access.Vindication of the Premium Vision: Federal recognition of state-regulated programs perfectly aligns with our foundational commitment to uncompromising safety, lab-tested quality, and a highly curated, accessible retail environment.Shattering the Stigma, Expanding the Audience: The Schedule III designation decisively dismantles outdated narratives. It legitimizes the plant on a federal stage, empowering a massive new demographic of curious, wellness-focused consumers to seek out trusted retail destinations.The Cannabis Place remains relentlessly focused on its core mission: delivering an unmatched, secure retail experience, championing veteran equity, and fighting for true, unrestricted access for all consumers. We are primed for the expedited June hearings, energized by the cultural buzz, and ready to lead the industry into its most legitimized era yet.About The Cannabis Place:The Cannabis Place is the only licensed, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned adult-use cannabis dispensary footprint defining the future of retail across the New York and New Jersey licensed markets. We are not just a dispensary; we are a premium lifestyle brand and destination dedicated to equitable access, uncompromising consumer safety, and community education. Championing veteran leadership and industry-defining standards, The Cannabis Place is where the modern consumer discovers trusted, lab-tested products in a bold, welcoming, and culturally connected environment.

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