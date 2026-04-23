Dr. Stephanie Walinjom & Veronica Diom Lead a New Era in Mental Health Care with a Community-First Approach

PBHC

Through a powerful blend of innovation, purpose, and holistic care, they are transforming the future of behavioral health.

We are not just treating symptoms; we are helping people reclaim their lives. ” — Dr. Stephanie Walinjom

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global demand for mental health services continues to rise, a new generation of leaders is stepping forward to redefine how care is delivered, experienced, and sustained. Among them are Veronica Diom and Dr. Stephanie Walinjom , founders of Passionate Behavioral Health Center—two purpose-driven entrepreneurs who are not only building impactful businesses but also reshaping the future of behavioral health through a powerful combination of clinical excellence, cultural awareness, and community-centered innovation.At a time when traditional mental health systems are often fragmented, difficult to access, and lacking continuity, both founders are leading a shift toward integrated, holistic models of care—ones that prioritize the full human experience, not just symptoms.Veronica Diom brings over a decade of hands-on experience in behavioral health, along with credentials as a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) and a strong academic foundation in psychology, sociology, and anthropology. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in mental health counseling with a specialization in addiction, Diom has built her career at the intersection of science, service, and purpose.Her entrepreneurial journey was sparked by a critical gap she witnessed firsthand: individuals struggling to navigate a complex and often disjointed mental health system.“Too many people fall through the cracks because care is not coordinated,” Diom explains. “I saw the need for a system that supports individuals from start to finish, one that restores hope and helps them rebuild their lives with confidence.”In response, she co-founded Passionate Behavioral Health Center, a behavioral health organization centered around a wraparound care model, offering outpatient services, psychiatric rehabilitation programs (PRP), partial hospitalization programs (PHP/IOP), and residential care, all under one umbrella. This integrated approach ensures continuity, consistency, and improved outcomes for clients at every stage of their recovery journey.The organization also provides telehealth services for both private and public clients, expanding access to high-quality care regardless of location and ensuring individuals can receive support in a flexible, timely, and accessible manner.Dr. Stephanie Walinjom brings a multidimensional, globally informed perspective to behavioral health, blending clinical excellence with cultural understanding and community-based healing.With over 15 years of experience in healthcare and social services, Dr. Stephanie Walinjom is a business leader and social entrepreneur holding a master's degree in diplomacy, a master's in public health, and a PhD in clinical psychology. Her work focuses on integrating community, wellness, and sustainable business practices to create meaningful social impact.Her exceptional academic background uniquely positions her at the intersection of healthcare, policy, and human behavior—allowing her to build systems of care that go beyond treatment and into transformation.Of African descent and raised in a community deeply grounded in care and service, her early experiences shaped her understanding of what true well-being looks like. After relocating to the United States and building a career in healthcare and social services, she identified a critical gap: the absence of community, connection, and culturally aware care within traditional systems.“I missed the social connection and sense of belonging that I grew up with,” Dr. Walinjom shares. “That inspired me to create something different—a space where people don’t just receive care but feel at home.”Through Passionate Behavioral Health Center, she integrates mental health services with community-centered experiences, creating environments where individuals can heal while reconnecting with others, rebuilding identity, and regaining purpose.Despite their different paths, Diom and Dr. Walinjom are united by a shared philosophy: success in business must be rooted in purpose and led through people.Both founders operate through a transformational leadership style, inspiring growth, accountability, and long-term impact across their organizations. Their leadership is rooted in a clear vision that aligns teams around one shared mission: delivering meaningful, life-changing outcomes for every individual they serve.At the core of their leadership approach is an open-door policy, fostering a culture of transparency, trust, and collaboration. Team members are encouraged to communicate openly, share insights, and contribute to the organization’s growth, creating an environment where both staff and clients thrive.The impact of this leadership is evident not only in operational growth but also in the strength of the clinical team supporting the organization.Dr. Lee Njeri, Medical Director at Passionate Behavioral Health Center, who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, has been with the organization for nearly two years and has experienced firsthand the culture being built.“My experience at Passionate B.H. Center over the past year has been very positive,” said Dr. Lee Njeri. “I have learned a great deal as both a provider and a team member. Despite the normal challenges and fluctuations inherent in clinical work, our team has consistently come together and collaborated effectively. This cohesion has strengthened the quality of care we provide to our clients and the broader community we serve.”This level of collaboration and cohesion underscores the organization’s commitment to not only delivering care but also delivering it the right way.As demand for mental health services continues to accelerate, the founders are expanding their reach through telehealth services, allowing them to serve both private and public sector clients with greater accessibility and flexibility.Looking ahead, they are actively preparing to expand into California, a market with increasing demand for integrated, culturally competent mental health care.What sets these founders apart is not just what they are building but why they are building it.Passionate Behavioral Health Center is more than a provider,it is a mission-driven platform for transformation, designed to restore hope, empower individuals, and create long-term impact across communities.“We are not just treating symptoms,” Diom emphasizes. “We are helping people reclaim their lives.”About Passionate Behavioral Health Center (PBHC) Co-founded by Veronica Diom and Dr. Stephanie Walinjom, it is a comprehensive behavioral health organization offering outpatient, PRP, PHP/IOP, residential, and telehealth services. The organization serves both private and public clients through a full continuum of care. PBHC is committed to compassionate, evidence-based treatment that supports long-term recovery and improved quality of life.

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