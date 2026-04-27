'GOALS FOR GOOD' AN OPEN CALL TO SHARE SOCCER STORIES THIS SUMMER

Goals For Good poster

The family-owned NYC parking institution, Park-It invites the city to celebrate the beautiful game as New York prepares for its biggest summer ever

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goals for Good, a community initiative and open call inviting New Yorkers to submit their personal soccer stories, was launched today by Park-It , a homegrown New York parking fixture and family operation with deep presence all across every neighborhood in the city. With the city buzzing ahead of the most anticipated soccer summer in a generation, when New York becomes the center of the world this July, Park-It is asking a simple question: how has the beautiful game touched your life?In life, like in soccer, it’s not just about winning. Goals for Good comes as a wide-open call to gather the stories that live before and beyond the final whistle - the kids who dream, the families who bonded over a single match, the lives that changed because of this game. As a community cornerstone, Park-It, sees New York every single day, and the stories are everywhere. As part of its commitment to the community, Park-It will do something it has never done before, rather than park New Yorkers, it will get them there, extending exception invitations to the most heartwarming storytellers to attend one of the most celebrated sporting events this city has ever seen.Park-It is calling on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents to share stories of all kinds: the coach who showed up when no one else did; the team that became a family; the game that bonded a parent and child across a language barrier; the player who overcame injury and came back stronger; the 1998 final that still gives someone chills. Submissions are welcome in written, photo, or video format and can be submitted in any language New York speaks.“We’ve been part of this city for over forty years, holding the spot while New York went everywhere it needed to go. This summer, we wanted to make sure that as New York opens its doors to the world, to be part in doing something that felt true to who we are and to open doors to our community. Goals for Good is our way of saying thank you to this city.” says Gary Spindler, Park-It Management.Every submission to Goals for Good will be reviewed by the Park-It team. Standout stories will be featured across Park-It’s platforms as part of the fan stories initiative, spotlighting the real supporters behind the game. This is not a contest or sweepstakes — it is a community celebration, and an open invitation to every corner of the city to be part of something bigger than a parking garage.How to SubmitParticipants from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut can submit their stories — written (or with an added photo), audio, or video — at https://parkitny.com/goalsforgood or via Park-It’s Instagram @ParkItNYC, Facebook @ParkitNY, using the hashtag #GoalsForGood. The initiative from April 27 and runs through May 27.About Park-ItPark-It is a family-owned and operated parking company that has served the New York metropolitan area for over forty years helping the community find their space. With more than 30 garage locations across New York City, Park-It is built on a simple belief: every New Yorker deserves a safe, reliable place to leave their car and get on with their day. Locally rooted and community-minded, Park-It hires and trains neighborhood residents who treat every vehicle with care. From monthly parkers to first-time visitors, Park-It is the city’s trusted spot — so you can go anywhere.For media inquiries or more information about Goals for Good or Park-it and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Cyrine Meganem at cyrine@prtnrs.co

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