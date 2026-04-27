SW North America Builds CNC Machining Momentum with Sales and Engineering Expansion Across Western and Central Regions

NEW HUDSON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SW North America, a leading supplier of horizontal multi- and single-spindle CNC machining centers, automation, and complete system solutions, today announced the western and central expansion of its North American team with multiple new hires and internal promotions, showing a clear signal of the company’s accelerated growth and commitment to serving manufacturers across the entire United States.

Key leaders that have recently joined or been promoted within SW include the following:

● Chuck Duckworth joins SW North America as Regional Sales Manager, covering Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. In this role, Duckworth will work closely with customers to deliver smart CNC machining solutions tailored to their specific manufacturing challenges.

● Creed Hayes comes on board as Regional Sales Manager for Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Hayes will help manufacturers across the region advance and optimize their production processes through SW’s advanced machining technology.

● Cris Eckert joins the SW North America engineering team as a Mechanical Design Engineer, contributing to the design and development of advanced machining systems. Eckert’s expertise will support the company’s continued investment in innovative solutions for its customers.

● Marco Kuzina has been promoted to Regional Sales Manager, now overseeing Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona. Kuzina’s promotion recognizes his contributions to the team and positions SW North America for continued success in a strategically important and growing western territory.

“Growth like this means greater support for our customers, the manufacturers of American made products that are integral to numerous industries, like medical, automotive, aerospace, agriculture, and many others,” said Andrew Rowley, General Sales Manager at SW North America. “These leaders showcase our dedication to building the right team to meet the evolving needs of today’s leading manufacturers in every region we serve.”

These additions bring deep industry expertise and regional knowledge that will enhance SW North America’s ability to serve customers across the full lifecycle of their CNC machining investments, from initial consultation and system design to long-term support. Other recent highlights in SW’s growth include the following:

● Introduction of new machining technology such as the BF 12-21D twin-spindle machining center, designed for high-speed production of structural aluminum components.

● Expansion of automation solutions, including the modular Mobile S-Cell robot cell, which enables flexible, scalable automation across machining, washing, assembly, and logistics stations.

● Continued investment in digital manufacturing tools and turnkey system solutions, helping customers optimize production through plant simulation, integrated automation, and advanced multi-spindle CNC machining platforms.

Learn more about SW’s full North American offerings at https://sw-machines.com/us/products/.

About SW North America

SW North America is a subsidiary of Schwäbische Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH, a leading international manufacturer of smart manufacturing solutions. With its North American headquarters in Michigan, SW is the world market leader in multi-spindle CNC machining centers for cutting a variety of materials in the automotive, electromobility, agricultural and construction machinery, medical technology, and aerospace industries.

SW currently has more than 1,700 employees across its global headquarters in Schramberg-Waldmössingen, Germany, and locations in China, France, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, and the United States. The company achieved a group turnover of $535 million in 2022.

Learn more about SW North America at https://sw-machines.com/us/.

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