Holocene Granted European Patent for International Shipping Innovation

Newly granted patent reinforces Holocene's focus on solving practical, high-value challenges in global shipping

This patent grant is validation of the innovation our team is bringing to market and of our commitment to help clients manage international shipping with greater visibility, and confidence.” — Navneet Lekshminarayanan, CEO

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holocene today announced that it has been granted a European patent for innovation designed to help ensure the successful international shipping of parcels. The patent grant marks an important milestone in Holocene's continued investment in differentiated technology for global supply chain execution and reflects the company's commitment to building original solutions for the increasingly complex realities of international trade.The newly granted patent reinforces Holocene's focus on solving practical, high-value challenges in global shipping, where execution reliability, coordination, and operational confidence remain critical for manufacturers and supply chain teams operating across borders. As international supply chains continue to face disruption, volatility, and rising expectations for speed and accuracy, Holocene is investing in innovation that helps customers operate with greater resilience and control.“At Holocene, we are focused on building original technology that solves real supply chain problems,” said Navneet Lekshminarayanan, Founder and CEO of Holocene. “This patent grant is meaningful validation of the innovation our team is bringing to market and of our commitment to helping customers manage international shipping with greater reliability, visibility, and confidence.”For Holocene, the significance of this milestone extends beyond intellectual property. It reflects the company's broader strategy to deliver meaningful innovation that helps customers move faster, reduce execution risk, and improve coordination across complex supply networks. While Holocene will not be disclosing the technical details behind the patent, the grant signals continued investment in proprietary capabilities that support stronger operational performance for customers worldwide.The announcement comes at a time of continued momentum for Holocene as the company expands its global footprint to better serve customers in key international markets. With the addition of its Singapore office, Holocene is further strengthening its ability to provide customer-first service and closer support for accounts across Asia. The expansion reflects the company's commitment to meeting customers where they are and ensuring they have the partnership, responsiveness, and expertise needed to navigate increasingly dynamic supply chain environments.“Global supply chains do not run on a single schedule, geography, or set of challenges,” added Lekshminarayanan. “As we continue to grow, we are building Holocene to support customers with both innovation and proximity, combining differentiated technology with the service and regional presence our customers need to execute with confidence.”Holocene's growth and innovation strategy are grounded in a simple belief: supply chain leaders need more than visibility. They need the ability to sense issues early, make intelligent decisions, and coordinate action across their networks in real time. By combining advanced technology with practical execution support, Holocene helps manufacturers strengthen their operations and respond more effectively to disruption.The patent grant further reinforces Holocene's position as an innovator in supply chain orchestration, with a focus on helping manufacturers improve visibility, anticipate disruption, and coordinate action across complex global networks. As the company continues to expand internationally, Holocene remains committed to helping customers improve supply chain performance through both technology leadership and customer-centric service.About HoloceneFounded in 2022. Holocene GmbH is an AI-powered supply chain orchestration company helping manufacturers gain real-time visibility, predict disruptions, and optimize execution across complex global networks. Its intelligent platform delivers n-tier transparency, predictive insights, and operational coordination that enable companies to move faster, reduce risk, and eliminate inefficiencies. Designed for rapid deployment and modular scalability, Holocene empowers supply chain leaders to shift from reactive decision-making to proactive orchestration. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and serves manufacturing organizations worldwide. Learn more at holocene.eu.Media contact: Christine Dykstra, christine@holocene.eu‘Holocene’ is a trademark or registered trademark of Holocene GmbH. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name ‘Holocene’ is a trademark and/or property of Holocene GmbH. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

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