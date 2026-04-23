Todd Hess Painting Celebrates 10 Years of Craftsmanship, Community, and Continued Growth

Todd Hess Painting is celebrating 10 years in business, marking a decade of craftsmanship, strong relationships, and a commitment to the York community.

I’ve always believed that the work behind the paint matters just as much as the final result,” said Todd Hess. “When you take the time to do it right, it shows, and it lasts.” — Todd Hess

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd Hess Painting is celebrating 10 years in business, marking a decade of craftsmanship, strong relationships, and a commitment to the York community.Founded in 2016 by Todd and Alex Hess, the company began with a clear goal: to deliver high-quality painting services with integrity, consistency, and care. Ten years later, that same foundation continues to guide the business as it grows and evolves.Todd’s path into the industry started early. By age 21, he was already working across residential, commercial, and industrial painting, developing a deep respect for the trade and the impact it has on the spaces people live and work in. Over time, that experience shaped a business focused on detailed preparation, premium products, and results that last.“I’ve always believed that the work behind the paint matters just as much as the final result,” said Todd Hess. “When you take the time to do it right, it shows, and it lasts.”As the company enters its next chapter, Todd Hess Painting has recently introduced an updated website, logo, and brand presence that better reflect where the business is today. The refresh signals growth, while staying grounded in the same values that have been there from the beginning.That growth is reflected not only in the work but in the team behind it. Todd Hess Painting has built a company culture centered on accountability, pride in craftsmanship, and long-term development. Team members are supported, trained, and encouraged to take ownership of their work, creating a consistent experience for clients from the first conversation through the final walkthrough.Beyond the job site, community involvement has remained a constant. Since day one, Todd and Alex have made it a priority to give back, supporting organizations such as Affordable Housing Advocates, Leg Up Farm, CPC, and Bell Socialization Services through ongoing involvement and partnerships. Their commitment to the York community continues to be a defining part of the business.As Todd Hess Painting looks ahead, the focus remains on thoughtful growth, investing in its team and community, and continuing to raise the standard for residential and commercial craftsmanship in the region.“We’re proud of the last 10 years and everything that’s come with it,” said Alex Hess. “What matters most is continuing to build something that lasts, for our team, our clients, and our community.”For more information about Todd Hess Painting, visit www.toddahesspaintingco.com or call (717) 881-5807.About Todd Hess PaintingTodd Hess Painting is a York-based painting contractor specializing in residential and commercial painting services. Known for its focus on preparation, premium materials, and lasting results, the company takes a people-first approach to serving its clients, supporting its team, and giving back to the local community.

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