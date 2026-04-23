Datalogz Announces 2.10 Release: New Tools for Action and Accountability at the Consumption Layer

Lineage, Workflows, and Executive View give enterprises end-to-end optimization for analytics environments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datalogz, the pioneer in ending BI Sprawl for data-mature entities, today announced the general availability of Datalogz 2.10 , a series of enhancements to the Datalogz Control Tower that empower enterprises to take action against hidden waste, risk, and costs in analytics environments.“Even as we enter the era of AI, report sprawl at the business intelligence and analytics layer remains an unsolved problem that is quietly eroding trust in data, and AI makes this problem 10x worse,” said Logan Havern, Founder and CEO, Datalogz. “With the release of Datalogz 2.10, we’re unleashing powerful new tools to help enterprises find, prioritize, and fix issues such as redundant reports, security gaps, and usage spikes. With more automated and agentic capabilities being embedded across the enterprise, these guardrails are critical to ensuring decisions have accurate and explainable context behind them.”With the widespread adoption of self-service analytics tools like Power BI, Tableau, and Qlik, many enterprise analytics environments have experienced runaway growth that left thousands of reports duplicated, unused, and exposed. Datalogz 2.10 provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to optimize the management of BI assets, adding a Control Center to the Control Tower.What’s New in Datalogz 2.10This release supercharges Datalogz’ end-to-end Analytics Ops platform in key areas, including:What You Have: The new Dependency Lineage and inventory enhancements allow enterprises to fully understand their BI ecosystem and how everything connects. Datalogz provides a single place to explore all assets, trace dependencies, and analyze ownership, usage, and health.What Matters: Executive BI 360 transforms BI activity into leadership-level decisionmaking. Executives use this feature to track trends across usage, cost, waste, and ROI. Leaders can track progress, prioritize specific issues, and make plans.What to Fix: Datalogz roots out report redundancy and sprawl. The platform provides alerts to flag problems such as multiple reports answering the same question, different teams building similar datasets, or compute issues driving up costs. This allows teams to identify issues early, before they become a problem.Take Action: With new Workflows, teams can make sure the challenges that are identified get fixed. Datalogz automatically notifies the right stakeholders, routes alerts to the correct owners, and makes sure nothing falls through the cracks. This embeds accountability behind every decision.As AI adoption increases, enterprise leaders are voicing the need for increased governance at the consumption layer. BI and analytics is the point where most business users interact with data, and the explosion of reports is expected to accelerate. The State of AI in BI Report 2026 found that data leaders believe AI is poised to compound sprawl at the analytics layer, as report creation is delegated to chat-based commands and agents that lack the judgement and discernment capabilities of human users. Executives shared that addressing sprawl not only increases efficiency, but also lays the data foundation to train LLMs using accurate context, and build a semantic layer.Datalogz is responding to this demand with tools that not only provide visibility and insights, but inspire action and accountability, across teams and tools. With over 1 million BI assets managed, Datalogz is actively solving analytics sprawl inside enterprises, today.To learn more about Datalogz 2.10 and see a demo, book a demo today About DatalogzDatalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.

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