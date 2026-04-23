Tempo® Communications Launches EML250-ID Marker Locator / OmniMarker-ID Markers for Intelligent Buried Asset Management

The new RFID Marker Locator from Tempo Communications The EML250-ID Marker Locator combines the passive locating ability of a traditional marker locator with the active intelligence of an RFID read/write device The OmniMarker-ID RFID enabled marker ball is eco-friendly, lasts as long as your utility and stores critical information that can be read with a marker locator.

The EML250-ID and OmniMarker-ID transform underground utility management into a data-driven system that can write, retrieve, and geolocate critical information.

The EML250-ID and OmniMarker-ID system reflects our commitment to giving field professionals not just better tools, but smarter workflows; knowing what's in the ground is only part of the challenge.” — Oleg Fishel, VP at Tempo Communications

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempo Communications, a trusted leader in rugged, reliable tools and test equipment for communications and utility professionals, today announced two new products for underground utility marking and locating: the EML250-ID Electronic RFID Marker Locator and the OmniMarker-ID electronic RFID-enabled marker ball . Together, these products create an end-to-end solution that not only locates buried assets with precision but captures, stores, and can transmit custom data directly into GIS mapping platforms transforming how utilities and contractors manage critical underground infrastructure Every day, thousands of excavation projects are carried out across the country near buried utilities — water lines, gas mains, fiber optic cables, electrical conduit, and telecommunications infrastructure that are hidden from view but essential to modern life. Inadequate marking and locating of these assets are a leading cause of costly utility strikes, service outages, regulatory violations, and dangerous accidents.The EML250-ID and OmniMarker-ID represent Tempo’s most sophisticated response yet to the underground marking and locating challenge — combining proven passive marker technology, modern RFID intelligence, and seamless GIS connectivity into a single cohesive system.The OmniMarker-ID is a next-generation electronic marker ball that goes far beyond the passive markers contractors have relied on for decades. Built from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with a fusion-welded, liquid-free and maintenance-free design, each OmniMarker-ID carries a unique factory-programmed serial number and supports read/write capability. Critical information such as asset type, installation date, service history, or any custom data defined by the operator can be stored directly on the marker itself and retrieved from up to 5 feet away.Designed to operate across all nine industry-standard frequencies, the OmniMarker-ID offers a self-leveling antenna ensuring that locating technicians can find and identify the marker from any orientation. This broad compatibility means the OmniMarker-ID integrates cleanly into existing utility marking programs and are locatable by any electronic marker locator.All OmniMarker-ID markers are Made in the USA and BABA Compliant. The OM02-ID (CATV), OM04-ID (Fiber Optic), and OM05-ID (Telephone) models are also BEAD Eligible, making them appropriate for broadband infrastructure deployment projects receiving federal funding.The EML250-ID Electronic RFID Marker Locator is the field companion to the OmniMarker-ID marker balls. Purpose-built for utility locating professionals, it combines the passive locating ability of a traditional marker locator with the active intelligence of an RFID read/write device.In the field, the EML250-ID can detect and read OmniMarker-ID markers from up to 5 feet away across all 9 industry-standard frequencies. When a marker is detected, the unit reads its unique serial number and any custom-written information stored on the marker, giving the technician instant access to asset data without any secondary lookup process. Read and write events are automatically logged by the device, providing clear traceability for auditing and compliance purposes.Beyond RFID-enabled markers, the EML250-ID also passively locates any industry-standard marker ball, providing full backward compatibility with existing buried marker infrastructure. Technicians working in environments where both legacy passive markers and RFID units are deployed can carry a single device for all locating tasks.The EML250-ID features a high-visibility color LCD display for readability in varying light conditions, an IP65-rated foot and IP55-rated housing for protection against dust and water in demanding field environments, and a rechargeable battery delivering up to 10 hours of typical operation.The EML250-ID connects wirelessly to the Locator Link Mobile App, which enables rapid file transfer from the locator to GIS mapping systems or cloud-based storage platforms. Locating events, marker identifications, written data, and positional records are transmitted from the device in a format ready for ingestion into the operator's geospatial information system. This eliminates manual data re-entry, reduces transcription errors, and dramatically accelerates the time from field work to updated asset records.For organizations requiring maximum positional accuracy, the EML250-ID also supports pairing with external GNSS devices. This capability allows each marker's location to be captured with up to centimeter-level precision and embedded directly into the transferred data set, delivering GIS records that are not only attribute-rich but geographically exact."The EML250-ID and OmniMarker-ID system reflects our commitment to giving field professionals not just better tools, but smarter workflows,” says Oleg Fisher, Vice President at Tempo Communications. “Knowing what's in the ground is only part of the challenge — the other part is making sure that knowledge lives in the systems where it can protect workers, inform decisions, and drive long-term infrastructure value. This system does both."To learn more or request a demo visit www.tempocom.com or contact the Tempo Communications sales team directly sales@tempocom.com.

Locating Buried Utilities? This new RFID Marking and Location system will be a game changer! From Tempo Communications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.