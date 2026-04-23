Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz Explores the Spiritual Evolution of Malcolm X in New Book 'Malcolm in the Desert'

Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz, to release new book about her father's spiritual transformation on his pilgrimmage to Mecca.

I am honored and beyond grateful to share with the world a new dimension of my young father, Malcolm X.” — Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz, and celebrated author and academic, is set to release her new book “Malcolm in the Desert: Wisdom from the Spiritual Transformation of Malcolm X” on May 19, 2026.Dedicated to her father’s profound spiritual awakening following his 1964 pilgrimage to Mecca, “Malcolm in the Desert” offers a deeply reflective exploration of faith, self-awareness and personal transformation. Dr. Shabazz blends faith-based values with conventional philosophies surrounding the power of the mind, inviting readers to consider timeless truths about their ability to foster positive change in the world around them.“I am honored and beyond grateful to share with the world a new dimension of my young father, Malcolm X,” said Dr. Shabazz. “Guided by a moral compass which was refined through his journey to Mecca, he sought liberty and justice for all — grounded in the belief that transformation begins within. May this offering remind us that the strength and resilience to heal and uplift the world already lives within each of us.”“Malcolm in the Desert” joins Dr. Shabazz's distinguished body of work, including “The Awakening of Malcolm X: A Novel,” “Betty Before X,” “Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X,” “X: A Novel” and “Growing Up X”, several of which have been recognized as New York Times bestsellers.Published by Hachette Book Group, the book will be officially released on May 19, 2026, and can be purchased both in-person and online at bookstores everywhere.ABOUT DR. ILYASAH SHABAZZDr. Ilyasah Shabazz is a celebrated author, activist and academic who promotes higher education for at-risk youth and interfaith dialogue to build bridges between cultures for young leaders of the world. She currently serves as Chairperson of The Shabazz Center’s Board of Directors, Adjunct Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a DEI Fellow at Worcester State University. She served as a member of the U.S. Delegation that accompanied President Bill Clinton to South Africa to commemorate the election of President Nelson Mandela and the Education & Economic Development initiatives. She was also a member of the U.S. Interfaith Leadership Delegation to Mali, West Africa with Malaria No More, and she received a personal letter of acknowledgment for preserving her “father’s proud legacy by working to secure equality in our time and for generations to come,” from President Barack Obama.

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