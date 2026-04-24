MIghtylicious Announces Culinary Gifts Ideas for Gluten Free Foodie Moms

SCORE A GLUTEN-FREE FOOD GIFT BUNDLE JUST IN TIME FOR MOTHER'S DAY FROM AWARD-WINNING MIGHTYLICIOUS; Save 20% with Promo Code: LOVEYOUMOM20

Exclusive Gluten Free Recipe for Breakfast in Bed

WOOD-BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today more than 1.3 Million Americans follow Gluten Free diets.So for Mom's on Gluten Free Diets, award-winning Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods announces culinary gifts, available on Amazon and on Mightylicious.com, along with a great recipe for breakfast in bed, or a great brunch.Mightylicious Gluten-Free Bakers BundleThis exclusive bundle, available online at www.mightylicious.com , features indulgent brown butter chocolate chip cookies (6.5 oz, individually wrapped), all-purpose gluten-free flour, and mouthwatering vegan Chocolate Brownie Mix. Also available on AMAZON.Save 20% off sitewide with the code LOVEYOUMOM20.For a Gluten-Free 'Breakfast in Bed' or Brunch - Easy Gluten-Free Scones Recipe:Yield: 8 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 10 minutes | Total Time: 20 minutesIngredients:• 2 cups Mightylicious Gluten-Free Vegan Flour• 1/4 cup granulated cane sugar• 2 tsp baking powder• 1/2 tsp baking soda• 1 tsp cinnamon• 4 Tbs of butter or non-dairy alternative• 2 large eggs (or egg substitute like 2 Tbs flaxseed meal steeped in 6 Tbs warm water or 1/2 cup aquafaba)• 3/4 cup yogurt (dairy or non-dairy)• 1/2 cup peeled and diced fresh peaches (or fresh/frozen berries, raisins, chopped nuts, or chocolate chips)• Optional: cinnamon-sugar to sprinkle on top before bakingInstructions:1. Preheat oven to 400°F.2. Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl. Use a pastry cutter or two knives to cut the butter into the dry ingredients.3. Stir in eggs (or vegan substitute) and yogurt, then gently fold in your choice of fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips.4. Turn dough onto a clean surface dusted with Mightylicious GF flour. Pat into a circle about ¾ to 1 inch thick (about 7 inches in diameter).5. Cut dough into triangles with a bench scraper or butter knife. Place onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, brush with butter (or non-dairy substitute), and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar if desired.6. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until tops are lightly browned and the scones resist a gentle finger press.7. Enjoy! This recipe is easily doubled.________________________________________No time to Bake?Mightylicious also offers seven delicious ready-to-eat gluten-free cookie varieties, all artisanal-baked and individually wrapped. Four of these options are vegan: New Double Dutch Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin Vegan, Chocolate Chip and Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut. Also available are Brown Butter Chocolate Chip and Brown Butter Shortbread (both dairy), and Salted Peanut Butter (grain and dairy-free).About MightyliciousMightylicious cookies are handcrafted with care, made without gluten, wheat, rye, barley, or RBST. All products are made with clean ingredients and no preservatives, so every crunchy bite is packed with flavor and perfect texture. Mightylicious cookies (6.5 oz bags, MSRP: $7.99) are certified gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO.Mightylicious is available online and at major retailers, including:Hometown/ New York: D’Agostinos/Gristedes, Fairway, Uncle Giuseppes, Wild By NatureMid-Atlantic: The Giant Company, Giant Landover, Roots market,Midwest: Lund’s, Kowalkskis, Horrock’s, Hy-Vee, Pete’s Plum Market, Schnuck’s,PacNW: New Season’s, Metropolitan market, Roauers/Huckleberry’s, Super 1, YokesSoutheast: Harris Teeter, Southeastern GrocersSouthern CA: Bristol Farms, Mother’s, Jensen’s, Lassen’s,TX: HEB, Brookshire Grocers.Follow MightyliciousInstagram: @mightyliciousfoods; Facebook: Mightylicious FoodsTikTok: @mightyliciousfoods________________________________________

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