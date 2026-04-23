Brooklyn Foundation’s Casino Night Returns to Broaden Support for Deaf, DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Students

Casino Night 2026 Fundraiser for SFDS

DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow Foundation to host annual fundraiser celebrating community, legacy, and expanded opportunities

What started as a fundraising event has become a meaningful celebration of our community. I’m looking forward to coming together again this year to honor that growth and continue building.” — Dr. Jodi L. Falk, Executive Director of SFDS

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow (DBDDCT) announces the return of its signature fundraiser, Casino Night , taking place this spring in New York City. Now entering its third year, the event continues to grow as a powerful gathering of community, advocacy, and celebration with attendees committed to expanding opportunities for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Deaf Disabled children and families.This year’s event will feature Zavier Sabio, host of ASL Slam and proud alumnus of St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS), as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies. His presence reflects the full-circle impact of the SFDS community, where students grow into leaders who continue to shape and uplift the next generation.Proceeds from Casino Night 2026 will directly support SFDS programs, including student education, family engagement, and community-driven initiatives designed to create access and opportunity beyond the classroom.“Over the past two years, Casino Night has grown into something truly special,” said Dr. Jodi L. Falk, Executive Director of SFDS. “What started as a fundraising event has become a meaningful celebration of our community. I’m looking forward to coming together again this year to honor that growth and continue building something lasting for the future.”For families, the impact of this work is deeply personal.“As a parent, I’ve seen firsthand how important spaces like this are, not just for funding, but for connection and visibility,” said Lia Bautista, SFDS parent spokesperson and Treasurer of DBDDCT board. “Casino Night brings people together in a way that reminds us we are not alone. It’s about community, support, and creating real opportunities for our children to thrive.”Guests can expect an elevated evening experience featuring casino-style games, entertainment, curated raffles, and opportunities to engage directly with the mission. The event continues to serve as both a fundraiser and a celebration of the vibrant, resilient community behind SFDS and DBDDCT.Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and journal ads will be available, with all proceeds supporting programs that empower Deaf, DeafBlind, and Deaf Disabled youth.Event Details:Casino Night 2026: Winning Together!Date: Saturday, May 2nd, 2026Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PMLocation: Go Studios Penthouse, NYCTickets and Info: Visit Casino Night Registration & Journal Ads For those who cannot attend, community ticket donations and journal ads are another impactful way to contribute.About SFDSSt. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf, located in Brooklyn, NY, provides a multimodal-multilingual, inclusive, and supportive educational environment for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Deaf Disabled students. Through personalized learning, advocacy, and community connection, SFDS ensures every student is supported.For more information, please visit www.sfdesales.org About DBDDCTDeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow (DBDDCT) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting Saint Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS) in Brooklyn. SFDS is a tuition-free, state-supported school serving Deaf, DeafBlind, and DeafDisabled students from birth through 8th grade. DBDDCT ensures students and their families receive the resources and support they need to thrive.For more information, please visit https://dbddtomorrow.org

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