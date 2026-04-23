American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Launches Handshake to Strengthen Career Pathways for Students and Alumni

ACHS launches Handshake to expand career pathways, connecting students and alumni with employers, jobs, and internships.

Handshake brings everything into one place so our students and alumni can take clear next steps, and our partners can directly engage with talent trained in integrative health.” — Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) announces the launch of Handshake , a leading career platform designed to connect students and alumni with employers, job opportunities, and career development resources.The implementation of Handshake marks a key step in expanding ACHS’s career services ecosystem, creating a centralized, accessible platform that supports students from enrollment through alumni status.A Centralized Career Platform for Students and AlumniAll current ACHS students and alumni will have access to Handshake, where they can:-Build and customize a professional profile aligned with their career goals-Access curated job and internship opportunities in integrative health and wellness-Connect directly with employers and industry partners-Explore career resources, including resume support and job search guidanceACHS will provide onboarding support to ensure students and alumni can effectively activate and optimize their profiles.“We’re focused on making career support more usable and more connected,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer at ACHS. “Handshake brings everything into one place so our students and alumni can take clear next steps, and our partners can directly engage with talent trained in integrative health.”Expanding Employer and Partner EngagementTwo women talking and the text: The #1 way college students find jobsThe launch also creates new opportunities for ACHS partners and employers to engage directly with students and alumni.Through Handshake, partners can:-Post job and internship opportunities-Promote their organizations to a targeted talent pool-Participate in recruiting events and career initiatives-Connect with candidates trained in integrative health disciplinesThis aligns with ACHS’s broader strategy to strengthen employer partnerships and ensure programs remain responsive to workforce needs.Strengthening Career Support Across the Student LifecycleHandshake complements ACHS’s existing career services, including advising and coaching resources, providing a more scalable and structured approach to career readiness.The platform rollout begins in March 2026, with dedicated support available for students, alumni, and partners throughout onboarding.About American College of Healthcare SciencesThe American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, online institution advancing evidence-based education in integrative health and wellness. ACHS prepares graduates for careers in the growing wellness workforce while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

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