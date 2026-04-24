DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lumitech , a Dubai-based custom software and AI product development company, announced that it has been recognized by Techreviewer.co among the Top Generative AI Development Companies in 2026. This listing ranks AI service providers based on their offerings of generative AI products and services, including verified company information, transparent company profiles, and actual client reviews and testimonials, all regularly updated in the TechReviewer directory.This achievement recognizes Lumitech’s work in practical, enterprise-focused generative AI systems and reflects an increased industry demand for companies that have the ability to progress from the experimental phase to production-ready delivery. This milestone also reinforces the company’s increasing influence among artificial intelligence companies in the UAE, where demand for localized and secure AI implementation continues to grow.According to Techreviewer, the annual ranking is intended to help businesses evaluate technology partners in the rapidly growing market. On its pages dedicated to the generative AI ranking, the platform emphasizes human verification of company profiles, review of legal and portfolio details, and performance-based inclusion criteria designed to help buyers compare providers more reliably.“We are honored to be recognized among the companies helping shape the future of enterprise automation through generative technology,” said Denis Salatin, CEO & Founder at Lumitech. “Businesses increasingly seek secure and explainable solutions consistent with actual operational environments. That is especially true in regulated and high-trust sectors. Dubai continues to be an important market for technology growth, and we are proud to contribute to the region's digital transformation goals.”The announcement arrives as organizations across the Middle East continue to invest heavily in next-generation business technologies. Given the increasing demand for AI companies in Dubai, businesses are increasingly seeking experienced partners that can address the complexities of data privacy, model fine-tuning, and seamless system integration.As a provider of software development in Dubai , Lumitech has expanded its service range to respond to these specific market needs. The company’s key areas of expertise include:Custom Generative AI Solutions: Designing and deploying proprietary models designed for specific business logic and industry regulations.Enterprise LLM Integration: Safely connecting existing corporate data silos with advanced AI architectures to optimize decision-making.Advanced Data Engineering: Building the solid infrastructure required to power high-performance AI applications.Lumitech serves a diverse range of clients across the Middle East and globally, including organizations in industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics. Such projects as a secure AI knowledge assistant for financial services illustrate the company’s ongoing commitment to building trusted AI systems for regulated environments. The company’s delivery model is based on transparent communication and reliable execution, ensuring that AI initiatives transition from the proof-of-concept phase to full production.About LumitechLumitech is a global software development firm serving enterprises and high-growth startups. Founded in 2022, the company provides end-to-end digital engineering, specializing in generative AI, cloud-native architecture, and complex software development Dubai.About Techreviewer.coTechreviewer.co is an independent analytics hub and industry directory that evaluates and highlights leading service providers across global technology markets. Their research helps B2B buyers find the most reliable partners for software development, AI, and digital marketing projects.Website: https://lumitech.co/

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