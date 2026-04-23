Advanced RevCycle acquires Select RCM Services & Select Health AI to expand AI-driven revenue cycle

Advanced RevCycle (“ARC”), a leading independent provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services

Advanced RevCycle Acquires Select RCM Services and Select Health AI to Expand AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Leadership in Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced RevCycle (“ARC”), a leading independent provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services focused exclusively on home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, today announced the acquisition of Select RCM Services and Select Health AI (“Select”).The transaction strengthens ARC’s position as the premier innovation partner for post-acute care agencies nationwide and marks a further investment in expanding the company’s AI-enabled capabilities across the full revenue cycle—from eligibility and coding through billing, claims resolution, collections, and performance analytics.With the addition of Select’s technology and commercial leadership, ARC will further accelerate the development of intelligent workflow automation, predictive reimbursement insights, and scalable tools designed specifically for the complex reimbursement environment facing home health, hospice, and palliative care organizations.“This acquisition represents another major step in our strategy to build the most trusted, performance-driven, and innovative revenue cycle platform in post-acute care,” said Matt Timmins, President of ARC. “Our clients need more than traditional billing support—they need a strategic partner investing ahead of the market in automation, AI, and specialized expertise. By bringing Select into ARC, we are expanding our ability to help providers improve cash flow, reduce administrative burden, and focus more resources on patient care.”Jon Higginbotham, Founder and CEO of Select, will join ARC as Senior Vice President of Sales and help lead the company’s next phase of commercial growth.“Joining forces with ARC creates an exciting opportunity for our team, our clients, and the broader market,” said Higginbotham. “We built Select to help providers navigate increasingly complex reimbursement challenges through service and innovation. Combined with ARC’s scale, reputation, and long-term vision, we can deliver even greater value to agencies across the country.”The acquisition reflects ARC’s continued commitment to redefining revenue cycle management for post-acute care providers through specialized expertise, leading technology, and a people-first service model. ARC will continue evaluating strategic investments that expand client outcomes and strengthen its leadership in the sector.About Advanced RevCycle (ARC)Advanced RevCycle is a national leader in revenue cycle management for home health, hospice, and palliative care providers. ARC combines deep billing expertise with intelligent automation, analytics, and hands-on client partnership to deliver clean claims, faster collections, and improved financial clarity. The company supports providers across the United States with scalable operations and a relentless focus on performance.About Select RCM Services and Select Health AISelect provides revenue cycle services and AI-driven solutions designed to help healthcare providers optimize reimbursement, improve operational efficiency, and navigate an increasingly complex payer landscape. The Company combines artificial intelligence with certified human experts to deliver faster, more accurate clinical documentation that accelerates reimbursements without sacrificing accuracy or compliance.For media inquiries, please contact: info@advancedrevcycle.com

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