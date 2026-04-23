Langley Senior Resources Society Executive Director Kate Ludlam Wins the Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fred Award & Certification Committee (GFA & GFC) announced that Ms. Kate Ludlam, Executive Director of Langley Senior Resources Society in British Columbia, Canada, has received the Global Fred Award – Outstanding Leadership Award, recognizing her exceptional leadership and sustained contributions to community development and the non-profit sector.

The award was formally presented in Langley, where Ms. Ludlam was honored with the official certificate, trophy, and commemorative medal. The presentation highlighted her dedication to enhancing the well-being of seniors and strengthening inclusive, community-based support systems.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Ludlam stated:

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the Global Fred Award. I am sincerely grateful for this recognition and proud to be part of an international platform that celebrates those who strive to make the world a better place.

The Global Fred Award represents more than recognition — it reflects a commitment to people-centered leadership. Outstanding leadership is not defined by titles or authority, but by showing up with integrity, uplifting others, and creating environments where everyone has the opportunity to grow. It means listening with intention, acting with purpose, and remaining grounded in service, especially when challenges arise.

Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to serving the community, particularly in supporting older adults and strengthening the systems that care for them. This recognition reflects not only my own efforts, but also the dedication of the many individuals, teams, and organizations I have had the privilege to work alongside. I am deeply grateful to the mentors, colleagues, and teams who inspire me every day.

This recognition belongs to all of us who are committed to leading with purpose and making a positive impact in our communities and around the world. It encourages me to continue contributing, striving forward, and supporting others in their efforts to build a better future. I truly believe that together, we can build stronger, more compassionate communities and create lasting change.

Thank you to the Global Fred Award & Certification for this incredible honor.”

Since taking on the role of Executive Director, Ms. Ludlam has led a high-performing team in advancing the organization’s mission to provide essential social, recreational, educational, and health-related services to adults aged 50 and above. Supported by a dedicated network of over 200 volunteers, the organization continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact across the Langley community.

Ms. Ludlam brings extensive experience in philanthropic leadership and healthcare fundraising. As former Director of Philanthropy at Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, she contributed to major fundraising initiatives supporting hospital infrastructure, medical equipment, and community health programs. Her earlier work at Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation further strengthened critical healthcare development through donor engagement, major gifts, and capital campaign support.

Her leadership reflects a strong commitment to service, strategic execution, and long-term community impact. By aligning people, resources, and purpose, she has played a key role in advancing sustainable support systems that enhance quality of life and community resilience. This recognition follows a comprehensive global evaluation process, including public information verification, systematic quantitative scoring, member voting, and final review by the Global Fred Award Review Committee, ensuring a high standard of credibility and international recognition.

The Global Fred Award – Outstanding Leadership Award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, drive meaningful progress, and contribute lasting value to society. The Committee congratulates Ms. Ludlam and looks forward to her continued leadership and impact.

At the same time, based on a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation conducted under the Global Fred Certification framework, Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) has been officially granted the GFC–Healthcare Service Trust Certification (GFC-HCST), confirming its compliance with established standards and its demonstrated capability in delivering reliable, high-quality, and professional care services.

As a globally oriented certification system, the GFC-HCST evaluates organizations in the healthcare and care service sectors across key dimensions including safety, service quality, professionalism, and public trust. The certification is granted through a structured assessment process, ensuring that certified institutions meet defined standards and maintain consistent and dependable service performance.

The GFC-HCST serves as an objective validation of an organization’s service systems, operational integrity, and commitment to responsible, people-centered care, providing a credible reference for partners, clients, and the public while strengthening institutional trust and supporting long-term development within the healthcare sector.

Langley Senior Resources Society Executive Director Kate Ludlam Wins the Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership

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