CTO Celebrates Media Excellence with Return of Caribbean Storytelling Awards

The Caribbean Media Awards will take place during Caribbean Week in New York.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has opened submissions for the 2026 Caribbean Media Awards, recognizing outstanding storytelling that captures the depth, diversity and evolving narrative of the Caribbean. The awards will be presented during Caribbean Week in New York, taking place June 1-5, 2026, and will honor exceptional work from journalists, broadcasters and content creators across the U.S. and the Caribbean.Open to media professionals, CTO member destinations and their public relations partners, the awards celebrate impactful coverage that informs, inspires and elevates the region on the global stage.“The stories coming out of the Caribbean continue to shape how the world sees and experiences our region,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO. “These awards recognize the journalists and creators who bring those stories to life with depth, perspective and authenticity.”Submissions are now being accepted across the following categories:● Best Consumer Article: Honors engaging travel or lifestyle storytelling that resonates with a broad audience and inspires interest in Caribbean experiences.● Best News Reporting: Recognizes timely, well-researched journalism covering developments, issues or events relevant to the Caribbean.● Best Trade Article: Celebrates insightful reporting tailored to the travel trade, highlighting industry trends, performance or business developments.● Best Personal Immersive Story: Highlights deeply reported features that reflect meaningful, firsthand experiences within a destination.● Best Podcast/Radio: Acknowledges compelling audio storytelling that explores Caribbean topics through interviews, narratives or discussions.● Best Video Production: Rewards high-quality visual storytelling across broadcast, digital or short-form formats that brings the Caribbean to life.● Best Social Media Campaign: Recognizes creative and strategic use of social platforms to tell Caribbean stories and engage audiences.● Diaspora Journalist of the Year: Honors a journalist of Caribbean heritage whose work contributes to the region’s visibility and cultural connection.● Emerging Journalist of the Year: Spotlights rising talent demonstrating strong potential and a fresh voice in Caribbean storytelling.Eligible entries must have been published or broadcast during the 2025 calendar year. Submissions are limited to one entry per person, per category, and must demonstrate a clear connection to the Caribbean.Entries will be evaluated based on editorial quality, clarity of storytelling, relevance, creativity and overall impact. Judges will also consider how effectively each piece communicates a distinct perspective on the Caribbean and engages its intended audience.The deadline for submissions is May 8, 2026. Entrants may submit their work via the official entry form: https://forms.gle/CAhvHbLAiQu9ghzb6 Winners will be announced during the Caribbean Media Awards Luncheon, a highlight of Caribbean Week in New York, bringing together leading voices in media and tourism to celebrate excellence in storytelling.For additional information, please contact caribbeanweek@marketplaceexcellence.com.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

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