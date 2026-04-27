Featuring Rich Godshall on The Firm Report Podcast Discussing Why AI Can’t Replace the Human Side of Law

Featuring Rich Godshall, this Firm Report episode explores how law firms use AI and technology without losing strategy, client trust, and human connection.

Firms are investing heavily in tools right now. But the ones that succeed are the ones that know where technology ends, and real legal work begins.” — Zach Hoffman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new episode of The Firm Report, titled “AI Can’t Replace This!”, host Zach Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert, sits down with Rich Godshall, a litigator turned firm owner, to talk about how technology fits into the real work of running a law practice.

Godshall shares how his firm uses tools like AI for case preparation, data-driven marketing, and CRM systems to improve efficiency. But the conversation makes one point clear: technology can support a firm, but it can’t replace judgment, strategy, or the relationships that drive results.

“Firms are investing heavily in tools right now,” Hoffman said. “But the ones that succeed are the ones that know where technology ends, and real legal work begins.”

The discussion focuses on how firms can use modern tools without losing what makes them effective. Godshall explains how he balances automation with hands-on involvement, making sure that systems enhance, rather than replace, the core elements of legal practice.

For injury and workers’ compensation firms, where outcomes often depend on case strategy and client trust, that balance can make a real difference. The episode highlights how firms can scale operations while still maintaining quality and consistency.

It also touches on a broader shift in the industry. As more firms adopt AI and advanced systems, the advantage may come from how those tools are used, not just whether they are used at all.

The episode “AI Can’t Replace This! | Featuring Rich Godshall” is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

To learn more about digital marketing strategies for law firms, visit Exults Law Firm Marketing.

About Exults

Exults is a full-service law firm marketing agency specializing in AIO, SEO, PPC advertising, social media management, website development, and branding. With two decades of experience, Exults has earned a reputation for delivering customized, data-driven marketing solutions that help businesses maximize online visibility, increasing cases and leads, helping achieve sustainable and predictable growth for law firms. By staying at the forefront of trends and leveraging the latest marketing technologies, Exults continues to set the standard for high-performance law firm marketing strategies that drive results.



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