Seshu Maramreddy of Mygo Consulting Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Midwest Finalist

EY US honors Mygo Consulting CEO Seshu Maramreddy for entrepreneurial leadership and building a global SAP consulting business.

among 37 finalists from 30 companies based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.Being named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist is a recognition that goes far beyond me — it belongs to every consultant, client partner, and team member who has been part of the Mygo journey. When I started this company, I believed there was a better way to deliver SAP transformation: deep expertise, genuine partnership, and a global team that operates as one. To have that vision recognized at this level is both humbling and energizing.Mygo was built on a conviction that mid-market and enterprise companies deserved a SAP partner with the same caliber of talent as the Big Four — without the overhead and without losing the personal relationship. Over the past twelve-plus years, we have grown from a Naperville startup to a 600-person organization operating across six countries, and we have done it by staying laser-focused on SAP outcomes for our clients. Every expansion — from India to Germany to the Middle East — was driven by client need, not growth for growth’s sake.None of this happens without exceptional people. To our consultants who show up every day and deliver for our clients, to our clients who trusted us with their most critical business transformations, and to our leadership team who have built something truly special — this recognition is yours as much as mine.About Mygo Consulting Inc.Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, Mygo Consulting Inc. is a leading SAP consulting and professional services firm delivering enterprise transformation across six countries — the United States, India, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and the Middle East. The company provides a full range of SAP services including S/4HANA implementations, application management services (AMS), SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) development, and consulting-led advisory services. Mygo holds SAP Gold Partner status and CCFlex (SAP PartnerEdge Cloud Choice Flex) partner designation, enabling clients to access flexible SAP cloud licensing alongside world-class implementation expertise. With more than 500 consultants operating globally, Mygo serves Fortune 500 enterprises, mid-market organizations, and public sector clients who demand deep SAP specialization combined with the responsiveness of a focused partner. Beyond consulting, Mygo is actively expanding into enterprise AI, developing proprietary solutions that extend the value of SAP investments — including an enterprise AI labeling solution purpose-built for SAP data that helps organizations accelerate AI readiness and unlock actionable intelligence from their existing systems. Under Seshu Maramreddy’s leadership, Mygo has grown to become one of the most respected independent SAP firms in North America, achieving $53.6 million in operating revenue in 2025 and expanding its global delivery footprint to meet clients wherever they operate.Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.This year’s Midwest finalists represent Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance and more.Regional award winners will be announced on June 11 during a special celebration in Chicago and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.SponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Midwest, sponsors also include Platinum sponsor LaSalle Network, Gold sponsors Becker Professional Education and Big Picture, and Silver sponsor ADP.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Yearhas celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Yearcompetition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.Finalist Company’s PR Contact: Yuliia Havryliuk, Marketing ManagerCompany: Mygo Consulting Inc, 1700 Park St, St 207, Naperville, IL 60563Tel: 331-472-4238Email: Yuliia.havryliuk@mygoconsulting.com NAPERVILLE, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seshu Maramreddy, founder and CEO of Mygo Consulting Inc. , has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Midwest Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.An independent panel of judges selected

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