Lingoda Unveils New Brand and Product Experience for a More Global World

Lingoda Brand Tagline: Let Your Ambition Speak Lingoda Rebrand: The Lingoda Classroom Lingoda Rebrand: The Lingoda App

A human-first language learning platform built to help global professionals achieve real-world goals through expert teaching and guided progress.

The world is more global than ever. Language is the bridge to achieving your goals.” — Adrian Evans

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lingoda , a Berlin-based leading global online language platform with over 1 million classes taught a year and a network of 2,500 certified teachers, today announced a new brand identity, value proposition, and enhanced product experience designed to build confidence in a world defined by global mobility, international careers, and cross-border integration.As demand for practical language skills accelerates alongside global mobility, Lingoda is evolving its platform to focus on measurable progress and real-world outcomes, helping learners not just study a language, but actively use it in their careers and daily lives.At the heart of the rebrand is their new tagline, “ Let your ambition speak. ” It reflects Lingoda’s shift toward a more outcome-driven, student-centered learning experience, combining live, teacher-led instruction with structured learning paths built to help learners turn ambition into real-world fluency.YOUR PARTNER TO REACH YOUR GOALSLingoda's rebrand is not a cosmetic reset. It is a response to how global professionals live now and how language learning needs to support them — moving across borders, building international careers, and integrating into new environments.The mission stays the same. Everything around it becomes sharper.“The language learning industry has optimized for convenience, not learning outcomes, and learners are paying the price. We’ve taken a different approach: building Lingoda around accountability, structure, and real progress. This rebrand makes that position unmistakable. It’s not about looking different; it’s about proving that language learning can actually deliver on the ambitions people start with. To bring that shift to life, we partnered with Verve as a brand strategy and creative partner, helping define our positioning, messaging framework, and visual identity,” said Adrian Evans , Vice President of Brand at Lingoda.A MORE CONNECTED LEARNING EXPERIENCEThe new Lingoda experience brings together four integrated pillars designed to deliver measurable progress:- Lingoda Intelligence: a smart, connected ecosystem that turns learning activity across the platform into personalized guidance, helping students understand their progress, identify where they need support, and focus on the right next step.- Smart Practice: a suite of personalized, interactive exercises across web and app that help students prepare for class, reinforce lessons, and keep learning on the go through vocabulary, grammar, and speaking activities.- The Lingoda Classroom: a proprietary, AI-enabled live classroom environment, where certified teachers deliver structured lessons in small-group or private 1-on-1 classes, give real-time feedback, and connect each class to the next through shared learning insights.- The Lingoda Curriculum: a CEFR-aligned curriculum, built by in-house learning experts, is designed to focus on real-world situations, creating a clear, connected path to fluency and personalized goals.“We’re not just improving features, we’re connecting the entire experience,” said Dr. Thomas Gigant, Vice President of Product at Lingoda. “When guidance, practice, and live teaching work together, students learn more and make meaningful progress toward their goals.”INTRODUCING LIN: A GUIDE INSIDE THE LEARNING EXPERIENCEAs part of the new product experience, Lingoda is introducing Lin, an in-product guide designed to support learners throughout their journey. Rather than acting as a separate assistant or chatbot, Lin appears at key moments to help learners navigate, stay on track, and understand what to do next. From getting started to building consistent learning habits, Lin provides timely nudges and encouragement without interrupting the learning flow.Lin is designed to complement Lingoda’s human-first approach. While certified teachers lead every class and deliver expert instruction, Lin supports the experience in between — helping learners prepare, reflect, and maintain momentum.CONTINUED FOCUS ON HUMAN-FIRST LEARNINGThe rebrand emphasizes Lingoda's strategic focus on human-first learning, addressing market shifts and reinforcing the importance of real-world speaking practice and human feedback.In a world filled with AI language learning, Lingoda continues to invest in a human-first model with certified teachers leading every class, a structured curriculum, and intelligent technology to enhance meaningful learning while keeping human connection at its core.“Technology should elevate great teaching, not replace it,” said Dr. Steffen Kaupp, Head of Teaching at Lingoda. “Human interaction, real conversations, expert feedback, and encouragement are what build lasting confidence. That’s what our students rely on us for.”About LingodaFounded in 2013, Lingoda is a Berlin-based online language school on a mission to empower global talent with the language, cultural, and technical skills for integration and success. Through certified teachers, live online classes, a structured curriculum, and guided practice, learners build real-world language skills to communicate with confidence.

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