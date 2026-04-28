Featuring Dirk Derrick on The Firm Report Podcast Discussing How Data and Jury Insight Are Changing Case Strategy

Featuring Dirk Derrick, this Firm Report episode explores how jury focus groups and data help law firms evaluate cases and improve outcomes.

Firms today have access to more information than ever. The difference is how they use it to make better decisions before a case gets to trial.” — Zach Hoffman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new episode of The Firm Report, titled “Juries Reveal Hidden Truth,” host Zach Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert, sits down with Dirk Derrick, a South Carolina personal injury attorney and founder of a multi-office firm, to talk about how data and jury insight are reshaping litigation strategy.

Derrick shares how his firm uses jury focus groups, in-house courtroom setups, and data analysis to evaluate cases earlier in the process. The goal is to better understand how juries may respond, which can influence settlement decisions, case positioning, and overall outcomes.

Rather than relying only on traditional case evaluation methods, Derrick explains how combining real feedback with structured data helps reduce uncertainty. In some cases, this approach has led to faster resolutions and stronger results for clients.

“Firms today have access to more information than ever,” Hoffman said. “The difference is how they use it to make better decisions before a case gets to trial.”

The episode also touches on how Derrick built a firm that has expanded across multiple locations while maintaining a consistent approach to case strategy. Early investment in reputation, including a strong focus on client reviews, helped support that growth alongside internal systems designed to track performance and outcomes.

For personal injury and workers’ compensation firms, the conversation highlights a broader shift toward more data-informed decision-making. As competition increases, firms that can evaluate cases more precisely and move efficiently may have an advantage.

The episode “Juries Reveal Hidden Truth | Featuring Dirk Derrick” is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

To learn more about digital marketing strategies for law firms, visit Exults Law Firm Marketing.

About Exults

Exults is a full-service law firm marketing agency specializing in AIO, SEO, PPC advertising, social media management, website development, and branding. With two decades of experience, Exults has earned a reputation for delivering customized, data-driven marketing solutions that help businesses maximize online visibility, increasing cases and leads, helping achieve sustainable and predictable growth for law firms. By staying at the forefront of trends and leveraging the latest marketing technologies, Exults continues to set the standard for high-performance law firm marketing strategies that drive results.



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