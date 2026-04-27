Pharmatech Associates, a USP Company, Appoints Erika Porcelli as Chief Executive Officer

Erika Porcelli, CEO, Pharmatech Associates, A USP Company

Porcelli has over 20 years experience in consulting, leading organizations in regulated environments through transformative growth and complex change

From advanced therapies to the digital transformation of manufacturing and quality systems, Pharmatech brings the technical depth and practical expertise to help manufacturers navigate complexity.” — Erika Porcelli, CEO, Pharmatech Associates, A USP Company

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmatech Associates, a U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) company, today announced the appointment of Erika Porcelli as its new Chief Executive Officer. Porcelli has over 20 years of experience in the consulting space, leading organizations in regulated environments through transformative growth and complex change.

Pharmatech, acquired by USP in 2021 to help bridge the “translation gap” between quality standards and real world implementation, plays a critical role in extending USP’s mission to ensure the quality of medicines worldwide.

“Pharmatech enters this next chapter from a position of strength, with a solid foundation and a clear sense of purpose,” said Erika Porcelli, CEO, Pharmatech. “We will build on that momentum and move decisively toward the opportunities ahead. From advanced therapies to the digital transformation of manufacturing and quality systems, Pharmatech brings the technical depth and practical expertise to help manufacturers navigate complexity with confidence.”

As a wholly-owned USP subsidiary, Pharmatech helps manufacturers apply standards in practice, strengthening supply reliability and generating real world insights that guide future standards as new technologies and modalities emerge. Its expertise in supporting manufacturers across the product lifecycle—from scaling complex processes to meeting global regulatory expectations—has become increasingly important as the industry continues to address increasingly complex challenges and rising expectations for quality and reliability.

Porcelli succeeds Sireesha Yadlapalli, who has led Pharmatech for the past three years following seven years of service at USP.

“Erika steps into this role at a pivotal moment for the industry, as manufacturers navigate increasing complexity—from advanced therapies and evolving technologies to ongoing pressures on global supply reliability,” said Ron Piervincenzi, USP’s CEO. “Pharmatech’s role in helping companies translate quality management into practice has never been more important, and Erika’s commitment to building on Pharmatech’s strong foundation and expanding its impact positions the organization well for its next phase of growth.”

“I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to Sireesha for her many years of leadership at USP, followed by exceptional leadership over the past three years at Pharmatech,” added Piervincenzi. “Sireesha helped shape Pharmatech into an essential part of USP’s mission—strengthening medicine quality and supporting manufacturers as they navigate increasing complexity.”

About Pharmatech Associates, a USP Company

Pharmatech Associates is a global consultancy specializing in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and advanced therapy manufacturing. As a USP company, Pharmatech helps manufacturers implement modern quality principles, scale complex processes, and translate standards into practice — strengthening medicine quality and supply reliability worldwide. Learn more: www.pharmatechassociates.com

About U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP)

USP is an independent, scientific nonprofit organization focused on building trust in the supply of safe, quality medicines. For more than 200 years, USP has worked to strengthen the global supply chain through standards, advocacy, and solutions that support manufacturers, regulators, and healthcare systems. Learn more: www.usp.org

Inside the USP-Pharmatech Acquisition: A Conversation with Sireesha Yadlapalli & Ron Piervincenzi

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