KissFromItaly Expands Amalfi Coast Yacht Tours with New Departures from Salerno

Kiss From Italy New 52' Yacht Crusing towards the Amalfi Coast The Faraglioni of Capri Island KissFromItaly Company Logo

Luxury tour operator now offers private yacht experiences also from Salerno, delivering seamless access to Capri and the Amalfi Coast

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KissFromItaly, a boutique luxury tour operator specializing in private experiences across Italy, announces the expansion of its Amalfi Coast yacht portfolio with the introduction of private yacht tours departing from Salerno . This strategic addition strengthens the company’s leadership in private yacht tours on the Amalfi Coast and reinforces its position as a leading provider of luxury boat experiences in Southern Italy.With this launch, KissFromItaly now offers private yacht tours from all major departure points along the coast, including Naples, Sorrento , Positano, Amalfi, and Salerno. This comprehensive coverage allows travelers to choose the most convenient starting point while ensuring a seamless and high-end experience.Salerno: A Key Cruise Port and Gateway to the Amalfi CoastSalerno is an increasingly important port for international cruise ships, with a modern maritime terminal welcoming travelers from around the world. The introduction of private yacht tours from Salerno creates an exceptional opportunity for cruise passengers to enjoy a personalized, high-quality shore experience directly from the port.Guests arriving by cruise can step off the ship and board their private yacht with ease, avoiding crowded group excursions and long transfer times. From Salerno, it is possible to explore the most iconic highlights of the Amalfi Coast or cruise toward world-famous destinations such as the island of Capri.This expansion also complements KissFromItaly’s extensive portfolio of shore excursions and private experiences from major cruise ports across Italy, further strengthening its ability to deliver seamless, port-based luxury travel experiences nationwide.A Complete Amalfi Coast Yacht OfferingBy combining departures from Naples, Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi, and Salerno, KissFromItaly offers one of the most complete selections of private yacht tours on the Amalfi Coast. This breadth of coverage ensures maximum flexibility, reduced travel times, and optimized itineraries tailored to each guest’s location and schedule.Whether starting from a hotel, villa, or cruise port, guests benefit from carefully coordinated logistics and local expertise developed over years of operating in the region.A Private Experience Designed Around the GuestEach yacht tour is entirely private, with the vessel and skipper dedicated exclusively to the client. Experiences are fully customizable and may include cruising along dramatic coastal cliffs, discovering hidden coves, swimming in crystal-clear waters, and visiting picturesque towns such as Positano and Amalfi.Highlights often include the Faraglioni rock formations of Capri, the Li Galli islands, and the fjord of Furore. Guests may also enjoy optional lunch stops at handpicked seaside restaurants, where authentic regional cuisine meets spectacular views.This level of personalization allows travelers to experience the Amalfi Coast by sea in the most relaxed, efficient, and enjoyable way possible.Responding to a Growing Demand for Private Yacht Tours“We are seeing a strong and continued growth in demand for private yacht tours on the Amalfi Coast,” said Andrea Barsotti, Founder of KissFromItaly. “With the addition of Salerno, we are now able to offer our clients even greater flexibility and convenience, especially for those arriving by cruise ship. At the same time, this allows us to deliver a smoother and more refined experience by giving clients the option to depart from less crowded ports.”About KissFromItalyKissFromItaly is a boutique luxury travel company specializing in private tours, yacht charters, and tailor-made experiences across Italy. With offices in both Italy and the United States, the company has been serving international travelers for over 20 years.With a strong focus on private yacht tours on the Amalfi Coast and beyond, KissFromItaly combines local expertise, curated itineraries, and high-end service to create seamless and memorable travel experiences. Its portfolio includes exclusive experiences across Italy’s most iconic destinations, with particular strength in coastal and maritime itineraries.

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