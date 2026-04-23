DealersChoice Unveils AI Automation Tool to Eliminate Manual Data Entry for Boat Dealerships

DealersChoice launches AI Sales Sheet Scan Tool to automate boat inventory entry, generate SEO listings, and streamline dealership workflows.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealersChoice has officially expanded its digital suite with the launch of a proprietary AI Sales Sheet Scan Tool. By automating the extraction of boat specifications, the company is enabling dealerships to move away from the tedious task of manually entering boat information and focus instead on high-value sales activities. While digital marketing has evolved rapidly, the back-office process of listing new inventory has often remained stuck in the past. Traditionally, dealership staff have had to manually transcribe technical data from manufacturer documents to create online listings, which is a process prone to errors and delays.The new DealersChoice Inventory Management System (IMS) changes this dynamic through its integrated AI tool. Instead of manual entry, staff can now upload a manufacturer’s sales sheet and the AI handles the rest. This includes intelligent data capture where the AI reads the sheet to instantly identify engine specs, hull materials, and pricing details. The system then uses the extracted data to write professional, search-optimized descriptions, ensuring every boat is ready for Google search the moment it arrives on the lot. Once captured, the information can be pushed to major marketplaces like Boat Trader, BoatMart, BoatCrazy, and Craigslist, keeping inventory accurate across the web without extra effort.This new AI capability integrates directly into the established DealersChoice ecosystem, which centers on Custom WordPress Websites designed specifically for the marine sector. Unlike generic templates, these sites provide the high-performance infrastructure needed to turn automated inventory into actual leads. Key features include lead routing and CRM synchronization with platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, and DP360 to ensure leads are delivered to sales teams in real time. Using dynamic schema-coded FAQs and fast-indexing architecture, these sites help local dealers consistently outrank national competitors while ensuring ADA compliance and mobile responsiveness."Our goal has always been to provide dealers with a website that works as a 24/7 lead generator," said Sara Mannix at DealersChoice. "By adding this AI layer, we are now removing the administrative burden that slows dealerships down. We are helping our clients focus on their customers instead of their keyboards."The DealersChoice suite is further supported by data-driven digital marketing services . These include PPC, paid social, and retargeting on Google and YouTube to keep a dealer’s inventory in front of high-intent buyers from the first click to the final sale.DealersChoice is a marine technology provider that builds end-to-end digital solutions for boat dealerships. From its new AI-integrated inventory systems and custom web development to precision digital marketing, DealersChoice empowers dealerships to modernize their operations and dominate their local markets. For more information on the new AI Scan Tool or to schedule a call, visit dealerschoicesolutions.com

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