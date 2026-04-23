GVB Biopharma Announces Record-Breaking Production and Sales in March 2026

GVB Biopharma sold a record 12,000+ kg of CBD, CBG, and CBN isolate in March 2026—over 1 billion 10mg doses—pushing Q1 totals above 30,000 kg.

March was a record-setting month for GVB and a strong validation of the scale, infrastructure, and execution we have built across our platform.” — Phil Swindells

PRINEVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GVB Biopharma , a global leader in the production of hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients, today announced record monthly unit sales for March 2026, with more than 12,000 kilograms of combined CBD, CBG, and CBN isolate produced and sold during the month.The March total represents more than one billion 10 mg doses of hemp-derived cannabinoids and brings GVB’s total first-quarter 2026 isolate unit sales to more than 30,000 kilograms, equivalent to over three billion 10 mg doses. These results reflect sustained end-user demand for high-quality cannabinoid ingredients manufactured at commercial scale. All production occurred exclusively at GVB Biopharma’s primary campus in Prineville, Oregon, with no other facilities involved in any stage of extraction or finished ingredient manufacturing.Based on its extensive understanding of the global hemp ingredient market, GVB believes this milestone further reinforces its differentiated position within the sector. The company also believes it holds the distinction of being the only operator producing more than 10,000 kilograms of isolate per month. This combination of scale and regulatory infrastructure uniquely positions GVB to supply pharmaceutical-grade CBD isolate at volumes required for large-scale commercialization.GVB’s manufacturing platform is supported by current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) in the United States and EU GMP standards through its wholly owned European subsidiaries. The company maintains full traceability and direct quality oversight from farm to finished ingredient, ensuring the transparency, consistency, and quality assurance required by customers across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and consumer product markets.All hemp processed by GVB is cultivated to the company’s specifications by long-term farming partners in California. In addition to large-scale isolate production, GVB retains the operational flexibility to shift output between high-potency, low-THC distillates and isolates in response to customer demand and evolving market conditions. The company believes this combination of scale, compliance infrastructure, traceability, and regulatory readiness positions it well to serve emerging opportunities across highly regulated channels, including recent CMS initiatives involving eligible hemp-derived products.“March was a record-setting month for GVB and a strong validation of the scale, infrastructure, and execution we have built across our platform,” said Phil Swindells, Chief Operating Officer of GVB Biopharma. “Producing and selling more than 12,000 kilograms of CBD, CBG, and CBN isolate in a single month marks a significant operational milestone and further supports GVB’s position as a global leader in hemp ingredient production and a differentiated supplier of pharmaceutical-grade CBD isolate at meaningful commercial scale.”Located on a 20-acre campus in Prineville, Oregon, GVB Biopharma performs the full manufacturing process in-house, from extraction through finished ingredient production and compliance. The company’s vertically integrated platform, robust compliance infrastructure, broad product capabilities, and large-scale processing capacity continue to distinguish GVB in the global cannabinoid ingredients market.About GVB BiopharmaGVB Biopharma is a leading producer of hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients, specializing in the large-scale manufacture of high-quality CBD, CBG, and CBN isolates, as well as high-potency, low-THC distillates. Operating from its primary 20-acre campus in Prineville, Oregon, the company manages the entire production process in-house, from extraction through finished ingredient manufacturing, with full farm-to-finished-ingredient traceability and direct quality oversight across the supply chain. Hemp processed by GVB is cultivated to the company’s specifications by long-term farming partners in California. GVB’s platform is designed to meet customer demands for quality, consistency, compliance, flexibility, and scale, supported by cGMP manufacturing standards in the United States, EU GMP certification in Europe, robust quality systems, and rigorous third-party audits.

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