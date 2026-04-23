New White Paper: Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices Report 22% Fewer Injuries

Five-year independent analysis points to meaningful reductions in liability claims, animal-related injuries, and overall workplace risk.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new white paper released today finds that Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices report significantly lower workplace injury rates than non-certified practices over a five-year period, including 22% fewer overall workplace injuries, 24% fewer animal bites and scratches, and 52% fewer professional liability claims, highlighting meaningful implications for workers’ compensation costs, liability exposure, and overall workplace safety.

The analysis, Reducing Workplace Injuries in Veterinary Medicine: Lower Rates in Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices, was conducted by Certified Safety Training (CST), an independent workplace safety firm, and examined self-reported injury data from 82 U.S. veterinary practices between 2020 and 2024. The findings and methodology were reviewed and validated by a third-party data analytics firm.

Veterinary medicine consistently ranks among the highest-risk professions in healthcare. This analysis evaluated whether a structured, evidence-based approach to patient handling could influence injury outcomes at the practice level. Across the dataset, findings showed a consistent pattern of lower reported injuries in Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices compared to non-certified practices.

“The findings are clear,” said Doug Korn, CEO of Fear Free. “When we prioritize thoughtful handling, care becomes more predictable. Reducing injuries does more than just protect our teams — it mitigates risk, prevents costly disruptions, and ensures practices run with consistent excellence.”

Certified Safety Training applies safety measurement frameworks across high-risk industries, with a focus on how training, protocols, and workplace culture influence real-world outcomes.

“Workplace safety is not accidental—it reflects the systems and behaviors in place,” said Mark Harrison, M.S. Ed., founder and president of Certified Safety Training. “This study was designed to evaluate whether an established approach already being used in veterinary medicine translates into measurable safety outcomes. The consistency of the results across multiple categories is what makes the findings particularly compelling.”

Beyond direct injury reduction, the analysis also found that Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices reported 52% fewer professional liability claims than non-certified practices, pointing to potential downstream benefits such as reduced insurance costs, lower administrative burden, and improved team continuity.

The full white paper explores: Year-by-year injury trends across animal-related, musculoskeletal, and sharps-related categories; comparative insights into professional liability trends; the broader financial and operational impact of injury reduction; and study methodology, including independent statistical review.

Access the full analysis and findings here: https://fearfreepets.ac-page.com/vet-workplace-safety

About Fear Free

Founded in 2016, Fear Free is a recognized leader in improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them to help prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS). Through continuing education, certification programs, and practical tools, Fear Free supports veterinary teams, pet care providers, and pet caregivers worldwide in delivering compassionate care. With a growing global community, Fear Free continues to expand its impact on how care is delivered. Learn more at fearfree.com.

About Certified Safety Training

Certified Safety Training (CST) is a leader in OSHA and safety compliance, serving the veterinary, funeral, dental, and healthcare industries. Backed by more than 30 years of industry experience and Certified Safety Professionals, CST delivers customizable, award-winning programs, training, and advisory services. CST is a recipient of Top Honors in the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Awards of Excellence Competition. Learn more at certifiedsafetytraining.org.

Media Contact:

Tanya Cooper

Director of Marketing, Fear Free

marketing@fearfree.com

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