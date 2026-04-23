UAGC Leader Named to Global Accreditation Board for Business Education

Charles Minnick

Dr. Minnick’s election to the IACBE Board of Commissioners reflects his deep expertise and dedication to academic quality.” — Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Minnick , associate dean and professor in the Division of Business Management Professions at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) , has been elected to the Board of Commissioners for the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) , a global accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).The IACBE advances academic quality in business education through outcomes-based accreditation, supporting institutions in aligning programs with their mission and student success goals.The IACBE Board of Commissioners serves as the organization’s independent accreditation decision-making body, responsible for upholding standards in business education, establishing accreditation policies, and ensuring continuous quality improvement across member institutions.Minnick brings extensive experience in business education and leadership to the role. He previously served six years on the IACBE Board of Directors and has contributed as a site visit chair, reflecting a long-standing commitment to accreditation and quality assurance.“I’m honored to serve on the IACBE Board of Commissioners and to continue supporting the advancement of quality business education worldwide,” said Minnick. “This role aligns closely with my commitment to student success and continuous improvement in higher education.”The appointment reflects continued engagement by UAGC in accreditation leadership and a focus on maintaining high standards in business education.“Dr. Minnick’s election to the IACBE Board of Commissioners reflects his deep expertise and dedication to academic quality,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “His leadership not only strengthens the commitment to excellence at UAGC but also contributes meaningfully to the broader landscape of business education.”Minnick holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Saint Ambrose University and a Ph.D. in Management and Decision Sciences with a concentration in Leadership and Organizational Change from Walden University. His career includes numerous leadership roles and recognitions for excellence in teaching, as well as authorship of multiple books on leadership and management.The role of Commissioner includes participation in accreditation decisions, policy development, and ongoing collaboration with global peers to ensure high standards in business education.For more information about the IACBE, visit www.iacbe.org ###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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