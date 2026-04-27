Women Get On Board Inc. Announces Three Finalists for the Inaugural WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award

Inaugural WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award Finalists: Sara Gelgor, Patricia McLeod and Jennifer Quaglietta

The winner will be honoured live at the 5th annual WGOB Summit Toronto on May 11, 2026, at The Quay (Toronto Board of Trade)

TORONTO, CANADA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is proud to announce the three finalists for the inaugural WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award. The winner will be honoured live at the 5th annual WGOB Summit Toronto on May 11, 2026, at The Quay (Toronto Board of Trade).This year’s sold-out WGOB Summit theme is “The Future of the Boardroom – Defining Modern Governance.” Throughout WGOB Summit 2026, we will hear from leading and serving corporate directors, boardroom experts, and thought leaders as they discuss what boards should consider across four lines of sight: oversight, hindsight, insight, and foresight. We will explore emerging boardroom issues for 2026 and beyond and examine the board’s role in shaping modern governance.“As we mark ten years and beyond for WGOB and our fifth annual Summit, this inaugural award recognizes the progress we’ve made in amplifying women's voices in the boardroom,” said Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc.Submissions for the WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award generated a high calibre of nominees, all of whom are leaders in the boardroom. The selection committee, comprising Alyssa Barry, Lynn Beauregard, Ivy Lumia, Cathy Logue, and Vinny Bhathal, conducted a thorough review of each submission to ensure a fair evaluation.After careful consideration, the committee selected three finalists who best exemplify the award’s three core pillars: Board Leadership and Strategic Influence, Contribution to Modern Governance and Change, and Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion.Cathy Logue, a selection committee member and Managing Director, Global Practice Leader, CFO & Financial Executives, said, “What stood out for the selection committee was not just experience, but impact – women who lead in moments that matter, steer through change, elevate governance, and create space for stronger, more inclusive decision‑making in the boardroom.”The three finalists are:Sara Gelgor, LLB LLM MBA ICD.D GCB.D GPC.D G.Dipl. CSRPatricia McLeod, KC ICD.D MBAJennifer Quaglietta, P.Eng, MBA, ICD.DTara Armstrong, Partner at Southlea Group, will present the final award on behalf of Southlea Group, the WGOB Summit’s Promote Sponsor. This partnership underscores the importance of recognizing women who are not only making a difference today but also shaping the future of corporate governance.Tara Armstrong states, “These three finalists exemplify the best of modern governance—leaders who are confident enough to challenge assumptions and courageous enough to drive sustainable change. They are not merely filling seats; they are shaping the boardroom’s future.”(WGOB) Launched in 2015, WGOB is a social purpose company with a bold vision to build a national movement that connects, promotes, and empowers women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage. WGOB is guided by the “power of three” philosophy—the belief that one woman in a boardroom is a token, two are a presence, and three form an authentic voice for change.Southlea Group is a national independent compensation advisory firm that provides global perspectives as a GECN Group company working with over 150 compensation professionals across 6 continents. Southlea Group is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, representing all industries and organization structures. Our team of advisors is multi-disciplined with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Southlea Group is proud to be the Promote Sponsor of the 2026 WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award.

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